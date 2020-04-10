RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race sets spring premiere date in new trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Alyssa isn't the only one with a secret.

RuPaul's Drag Race is ready to sashay down the Hollywood Walk of Fame as all-star queens from the Emmy-winning franchise's past will unite this spring to beat the famous faces of actors, comedians, musicians, and television personalities — the full roster of which will remain a mystery until episodes debut — on the previously announced RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, which has set its official VH1 premiere for 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Airing immediately after that evening's new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, the special limited RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race event series will extend the brand's domination of VH1's Friday night slot to three-and-a-half hours, with all four of its 90-minute episodes sandwiched between Drag Race (8:00 p.m. start time) and the popular after-show Untucked, which will movie its 30-minute editions to 11:00 p.m. for the remainder of the season.

While it was originally announced last year as a celebrity-focused edition of Drag Race, the Secret addition to the show's title references the mystery surrounding its famous cast, which won't be revealed until each episode airs. Each installment will follow a trio of celebrities who submit to the transformative power of drag in anticipation of strutting down the runway for the show's judges. They will also compete in fan-favorite challenges to win money for a charity of their choice, and the winner of each episode will be crowned "America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar" by Mama RuPaul.

Queens returning to drag-ify the stars include Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. In a brief teaser for the program (above), RuPaul's jaw drops as the products of his drag children's labor strut their stuff on the main stage.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” RuPaul said of the limited series in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time."

Ahead of the Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiere, season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race continues Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

Related content: