See every star's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race makeover
Queening it in the family
With the help of RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Nina West, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Trinity The Tuck, and Kim Chi, VH1 is welcoming stars into the queerest family on TV with its fabulous franchise spin-off RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. See how hard RuPaul's drag daughters have beaten the mugs of celebs like Vanessa Williams, Loni Love, Nico Tortorella, Riverdale's Jordan Connor, and more (all in the name of raising money for charity) in the before-and-after photos ahead.
Vanessa Williams as Vanqueisha De House
Celebrity: Vanessa Williams
Drag mother: Asia O'Hara
Episode result: Winner
Charity: The Trevor Project ($30,000)
Loni Love as Mary J. Ross
Celebrity: Loni Love
Drag mother: Trinity The Tuck
Episode result: Runner-up
Charity: Dress For Success ($10,000)
Tami Roman as Miss Shenita Cocktail
Celebrity: Tami Roman
Drag mother: Alyssa Edwards
Episode result: Runner-up
Charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ($10,000)
Nico Tortorella as Olivette Isyou
Celebrity: Nico Tortorella
Drag mother: Monét X Change
Episode result: Runner-up
Charity: Transgender Law Center ($10,000)
Jordan Connor as Babykins La Roux
Celebrity: Jordan Connor
Drag mother: Trixie Mattel
Episode result: Winner
Charity: Cystic Fibrosis Cananda ($30,000)
Jermaine Fowler as Miss Mimi Teapot
Celebrity: Jermaine Fowler
Drag mother: Bob the Drag Queen
Episode result: Runner-up
Charity: RAINN ($10,000)
Vanessa Williams as Vanqueisha De House as Dolly Parton
Vanessa Williams portrayed Dolly Parton in a Rusical production of Twerkin' 9 to 5, inspired by the country singer's classic film costarring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.