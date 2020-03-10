RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020 canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

RuPaul's DragCon LA is sashaying away over coronavirus fears.

The annual RuPaul's Drag Race-affiliated convention announced Tuesday its 2020 edition has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed approximately 4,000 people worldwide and resulted in recent postponements and cancelations of everything from movie releases (Daniel Craig's No Time to Die moved from April to November) to media festivals (SXSW will not hold a 2020 event) and concerts (Madonna's Madame X tour cut its final shows in Paris due to the spread of the virus).

"DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we've been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out everyday," reads a statement on the RuPaul's DragCon LA website. "Unfortunately, there's no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided that it's in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul's DragCon LA 2020."

The statement indicates the convention will return in 2020 "better than ever," while the organization will work with Eventbrite to issue refunds over the next week.

Launched in 2015, RuPaul's DragCon has become a yearly staple for Drag Race fans, with thousands of attendees traveling to both coasts (RuPaul's DragCon NYC debuted in 2017) as well as internationally (DragCon UK premiered last year) to meet their favorite queens from RuPaul's television family, see death-dropping performances, and shop jaw-dropping fashions and memorabilia.

RuPaul's Drag Race is currently airing season 12 Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

