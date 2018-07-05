The drag sister of season 11 champion Yvie Oddly kept weird in the family across season 14, with Willow Pill winning over fans — and RuPaul, judging by the look on her face as she watched the Denver queen spill spaghetti into a bathtub soundtracked by Enya — within the first few minutes of the premiere episode.

After donning three molds of her own head (including one between her legs) and the world's largest pair of pants for her flawless finale lip-syncs, Willow — the first out trans winner of a non-All Stars season of American Drag Race — also promised that her art would only get more grotesque as she entered her reigning era.

"I would love to phase a little bit out of drag, I'd love to get more into acting and into absurd sketches and music. I kind of want my art to get more disgusting and dirty and more fun," she exclusively told EW after her victory. "For this year right now, I want to travel all over the world and meet people that have made me have the career that I have now."