Vice President Kamala Harris invited Sasha to speak at the White House in favor of LGBTQIA+ "equality, acceptance, and love."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby is one high-heeled step closer to graduating from America's Drag Superstar to America's First Drag President.

One week after she gave a speech at the podium on the White House grounds as the event's emcee, the Miss Continental pageant winner, TV star, drag mother to Drag Race contestant Kerri Colby, and trans icon shared an emotional tribute thanking Vice President Kamala Harris for inviting her to oversee the official Pride Month celebration.

"Grateful beyond words for the incredible honor of speaking at [Vice President] Kamala Harris annual Pride Month celebration at the White House. A heartfelt thank you to Vice President Harris and [GLAAD] for providing this platform to amplify LGBTQ+ voices. Together, we're forging a path towards equality, acceptance, and love," Sasha, who hails from Hawaii, wrote Friday on Instagram alongside several photos of herself speaking to the crowd.

Sasha — always attentive to important matters of state, including fashion — also thanked Project Runway alum Christian Siriano for creating her "stunning" blue suit for the occasion. She also gave a shoutout to her longtime friend (and frequent Janet Jackson collaborator), the acclaimed artist Preston Meneses, for doing her hair and makeup.

Also in attendance at the June 29 Washington, D.C., celebration was Tony-winning actor Alex Newell, who performed a rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" for guests including Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Bobby Berk, and Frankie Grande, among others.

Sasha Colby speaks onstage during a Pride Celebration hosted by the Vice President Of The United States and Mr. Emhoff in collaboration with GLAAD on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Sasha Colby speaks at the White House. | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with EW immediately after her crowning as the Drag Race champ in April, Sasha explained that her season-winning, nearly nude lip-sync on the April 14 finale was meant as a "f--- you" to transphobes in government who have pushed for legislation over the past year that would limit LGBTQIA+ rights in America.

"It was a specific choice to be naked in these times. I wanted them to see what they're trying to eradicate," Sasha told EW, later adding: "I get the reward of having my life goal accomplished, but this has been bigger than me at this point, in this political climate. I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn't trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and — for lack of better words — say 'f--- you' to all of them."

Read Sasha's White House post above.

