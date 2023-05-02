"I think they just want to be in drag, or they probably went in drag, and then they looked awful," Sasha said of conservative anti-drag politicians on The Daily Show.

Two weeks into her reign as RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 winner and drag president of the United States, Sasha Colby's first order of business is opening her presidential library on conservative politicians.

In a State of the Union address on Monday night's episode of The Daily Show hosted by past Drag Race guest judge Dulce Sloan, Sasha — the second trans winner of a regular Drag Race season in the U.S. — speculated on why the country has seen a recent uptick in cis male lawmakers targeting drag performers and trans people in states like Tennessee and Florida.

"Once they objectify you and you're living your truth, they get so mad because they're jealous that they're not living their truth," Sasha said. "For all of them, I think they just want to be in drag, or, they probably went in drag, and then they looked awful. [George] Santos?"

She went on to call Santos — the embattled New York congressman recently caught in a web of alleged lies and in a photo reportedly showing him in drag — a "bitter, bitter booger, honey."

"She couldn't find a mother," Sasha joked of Santos, who previously denied being a drag queen. "They said, 'No, lost cause. Call CPS.'"

Elsewhere in her Daily Show interview, Sasha celebrated letting loose (in the style of Loosey LaDuca) during her lip-sync against Anetra on the April 14 Drag Race finale, in which she proudly showed her "tits on national television" — a beautiful display that, as she told EW in an exclusive coronation interview, carried profound significance for her in addition to being a "f--- you" to conservatives.

"It was a specific choice to be naked in these times. I wanted them to see what they're trying to eradicate. Because they're probably eradicating it because they're attracted to it," Sasha said on EW's Quick Drag podcast. The only way you can feel upset with something is if it evokes a strong feeling in you. Usually that feeling is lust hidden under hate. That's what they're uncomfortable with.

