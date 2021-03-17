RuPaul and her queens get a digital makeover in a brand new mobile game.

You can soon sashay the RuPaul's Drag Race runway in a new video game

Player? I barely know 'er!

Fans will soon be able to sashay, shantay, and slay on the RuPaul's Drag Race runway, as production company World of Wonder will release a new video game based on the Emmy-winning TV franchise.

Developed by RuPaul and Leaf Mobile's East Side Games, which announced the project Wednesday morning, the new game will allow players to design their own drag looks, compete in challenges, and kiki with their favorite queens from the show on their iOS and Android devices.

The game will also feature iconic moments from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuMail deliveries, and pep talks from Mama Ru herself.

Leaf Mobile has worked on several games based on media projects in the past, including Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the '80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money.

RuPaul's Drag Race: The Mobile Game is set for release in the near future.

