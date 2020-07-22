Vanjie, Kameron hit tongue jackpot in RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue spin-off trailer
Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Miss Vanjie take on the Vegas Strip in VH1's new Drag Race series.
VH1's new series will have you getting your jush and hitting the jackpot.
RuPaul's Drag Race queens Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, Miss Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Derrick Barry, and Asia O'Hara are hitting the Las Vegas Strip in the network's official six-episode spin-off series RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which will follow its six leading ladies as they prepare — personally and professionally — to lead the RuPaul's Drag Rave Live! residency show (and find time to make out with each other in the meantime).
Produced by World of Wonder and Drag Race masterminds Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King, and RuPaul Charles, Vegas Revue is billed as a docuseries that "brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show" through a "deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience," per a press release.
Launched at the Flamingo resort in January, the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! musical revue was directed by RuPaul and his longtime collaborator Jamal Sims, and features original songs performed by a rotating cast of Drag Race icons.
"I love drag queens. I always have. They are my heroes and seeing drag queens on stage is such a thrill for me. But seeing this show and seeing these drag queens on stage, it has been a long journey to get to opening night and I am so proud," RuPaul previously told EW of the Vegas residency show. "I think it checks every box, from the girls who are on stage — the girls who were chosen to be in the debut — to the storyline, which is a narrative that the audience understands because it follows what our show does from beginning to end. And then on top of that, you know, I had never really seen the dancers take their pants off."
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres Friday, Aug. 21 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.
Related content:
Comments