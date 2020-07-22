Produced by World of Wonder and Drag Race masterminds Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Danielle King, and RuPaul Charles, Vegas Revue is billed as a docuseries that "brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show" through a "deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience," per a press release.

"I love drag queens. I always have. They are my heroes and seeing drag queens on stage is such a thrill for me. But seeing this show and seeing these drag queens on stage, it has been a long journey to get to opening night and I am so proud," RuPaul previously told EW of the Vegas residency show. "I think it checks every box, from the girls who are on stage — the girls who were chosen to be in the debut — to the storyline, which is a narrative that the audience understands because it follows what our show does from beginning to end. And then on top of that, you know, I had never really seen the dancers take their pants off."