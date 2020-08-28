Naomi Smalls, Nebraska clash in a casino in juicy Drag Race: Vegas Revue clip
EW's exclusive preview hits the jackpot for drama.
The RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue drama is shaping up to be bigger than a pig in a wig.
EW's exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of the VH1 docuseries about the creation of the Drag Race Live! Sin City residency show picks up as Nebraska Thunderf---, romantic partner of main cast member (and recent EW cover model) Derrick Barry, seemingly crashes the crew's night out at a local casino. The group of girls — also including Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kameron Michaels, and Naomi Smalls — is taken aback by Nebraska's arrival, given the lingering wounds from a recent conflict with Smalls.
"Things between Naomi and I have always been tense. I mean, dating all the way back to season 8," Barry says in a confessional. "I was hoping this residency would change things, but it doesn't seem like anything is getting better."
When Nebraska attempts to pull Smalls aside to have a separate conversation, sparks fly. See how the moment plays out in EW's exclusive preview above, and be sure to tune in to RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see what happens next.
