Victoria Scone's fate revealed in shocking RuPaul's Drag Race UK twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3, episode 3.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK popped Victoria Scone out of the oven early.

The drag performer's her-storic run on the reality-competition series came to an untimely end Thursday, when the franchise's first cis woman queen was forced to leave the competition in the wake of a nasty knee injury.

Episode 3 begins as the queens sashay back into the Werk Room following Elektra Fence's elimination. The group reads her lipstick mirror message — all of them standing except for Victoria, who sits on a stool while the other queens stand.

"This was not in my fantasy, this was not how it was meant to be," she later says, adding in a confessional: "My knee is hurting, but my soul is saying just push through it, this is the biggest opportunity of your life, and you can't let your knee f--- this up for you!"

The following morning, the queens return to set (with a noticeably absent Victoria) to get instructions for the week's mini challenge, but Mama Ru precedes the intro with bad news: "Based on medical advice, the amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be returning to the competition," he says. "We will all miss Victoria very much, and I have a sense that we haven't seen the last of her. But, for now, the show must go on!"

Drag Race UK Victoria Scone injured her knee on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3. | Credit: World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

Choriza May praises Victoria upon her exit, noting that she's "shocked," and that she wishes her competitor could rejoin her in the competition.

Victoria's woes began at the end of episode 1, when she lip-synced against Krystal Versace for the overall challenge victory. As the pair performed to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Victoria did a spectacular slide across the stage after dropping to her knees, which ripped her tights and resulted in a medical check-up.

"There's a little bit of swelling, so, no heels for tonight," she said when she re-entered the Werk Room on episode 2. "My knee made a very weird noise!"

On the show, Victoria described the ordeal as being in "f---ing agony," and performed episode 2's physical fitness-inspired maxi challenge while seated on a chair on the main stage. She also walked the runway in sneakers instead of heels.

Victoria further explained the incident on Twitter, writing that she felt like she "had just heard a gun shot go off" in her knee, and that she was in so much pain that she could "smell colors."

"Victoria, I applaud you for working through your pain this week, however, your knee injury requires additional evaluation. Tomorrow morning, you will eave our set and, depending on what the doctors say, we'll decide whether or not it's safe for you to continue in this competition," RuPaul said at the end of episode 2. "Now I want you here, but, more than anything, I want you healthy. Because if you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love somebody else?"

The Wales-based drag performer isn't the first Drag Race UK queen to leave the show for medical reasons; her fellow season 3 competitor Veronica Green joined the current cast after first appearing on season 2, which she exited after testing positive for COVID during the show's production hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria's exit also recalled a memorable ordeal from RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, when Eureka — who'd later return to compete on season 10 and All Stars 6 — was forced to leave the competition after she injured her knee during a cheerleading stunt as part of a high-flying challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 airs new episodes Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 airs new episodes Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus.

