RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr search for a global superstar as all-star queens from around the world compete on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.

RuPaul's Drag Race has long been touted as the Olympics of drag, but it's about to go global for the first time on one stage in franchise herstory on RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.

With the United Kingdom serving as the host region for the series' first-ever international all-stars edition, the new show will unite nine queens from global Drag Race seasons as they battle it out for the inaugural Global Drag Race Superstar title.

Drag Race UK 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' is coming soon. | Credit: BBC Three

The full RuPaul's Drag Race UK panel will return for the new program, which will see Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr joining RuPaul and superstar guest judges as they preside over the competition.

The season 1 cast of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will be revealed at a later date, though the franchise has hundreds of artists to choose from, including past competitors from the American original (which returns to VH1 on Jan. 7 for season 14), RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Thailand, and more.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World premieres in the near future on WOW Presents Plus.

