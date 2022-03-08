The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is…

RuPaul crowns a new queen of the world after an intense lip-sync smackdown between Drag Race alums Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee, Mo Heart, and Baga Chipz.

Imagine telling the Founding Fathers that, after the American Revolution, the next most momentous battle for supremacy between the United Kingdom and the United States would be encompassed in the following image from the RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World finale:

Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' winner announced. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC please

Such is life in 2022, the six-episode season that, thanks to unimaginable chaos on the Main Stage, in the Werk Room, and among the eliminations roster, indeed felt like it, too, began its quest for independence in the year 1775. But, Mama Ru and her royal panel finally crowned a single winner Tuesday afternoon, at the end of the global contest that pitted nine queens lifted from worldwide Drag Race franchises against each other in a wildly entertaining international all-star competition.

The episode opened with the four remaining queens — U.S. gals Jujubee and Mo Heart and Drag Race UK season 1 huns Blu Hydrangea and Baga Chipz — re-entering the Werk Room after Drag Race Holland runner-up Janey Jacké's elimination last week at the lipstick-pulling hands of challenge winner (and 845-time Drag Race competitor) Juju. Soon after, RuPaul emerges to inform them of their final task: display their Finest Eleganza Extravaganza on the runway before competing in a lip-sync smackdown for the crown — with the eliminated queens returning for one final gauntlet of shady tongues for good measure.

In front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton, the final four received critiques for their performance on the entire season, before Ru asked each queen why she thinks drag is needed on a global stage. Baga said she wanted to help the world smile during difficult times, and Blu looked to her own past as a closeted child as a reason to be a shining example of inspiration for an entire community or just "one person that's watching this show on their TV without their parents knowing."

Jujubee and Mo, however, dug deep into their pasts during their critiques. Jujubee explained why it might've taken her a few episodes to match the excellence the fanbase has come to associate with her, as she said that just before filming she saw a photo of her mother, who abandoned her at age 15, looking "happy," which confused the entertainer.

"It took me all these weeks to finally get to that point to be able to forgive her, so that I could get back here," Jujubee said through tears. "All I could think about was being left and not having a family. When I finally stood here, with you, with the queens, I finally felt like I was at home again. So last week I said, 'bitch, you need to come back.' And that's why I'm still here, and I'm not going anywhere."

Jujubee-i'm-not-going-anywhere-gif Jujubee stakes her claim on 'Drag Race UK Versus the World' | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Mo also revealed that UK Versus the World marked a first for her in an ongoing bout with personal trauma relating to her own mother, whom she said used a homophobic slur against her when she discovered that baby Mo liked to practice routines while wearing her clothing.

"It was those times that prepared me for this moment, because I can say that, this time, she's proud of me," Mo said. "I didn't have that the first two times [I competed], and if she was proud, she didn't say it. To be here knowing that when my mom watches this, she's cheering the whole time, means the world."

After the speeches, Ru introduced video messages from Alan Carr, Billy Porter, and Naomi Campbell, who all wished the queens good luck as they faced off in the finale. But, it appeared as if they needed the sentiment more when it came to untucking backstage with the eliminated queens — particularly Drag Race Thailand cohost Pangina Heals, whom Blu sent home in one of the most shocking lipstick pulls of the entire franchise.

"I was fine," Pangina told Blu, but it soon became clear that wasn't the case. "I didn't think I did the worst that week, and I wasn't prepared to go home," she continued, asking Blu to explain her decision because, in her recollection, Blu told her she wouldn't send her home (which, thanks to the magic of an editing flashback, we saw wasn't exactly the case).

"I think, when you took Jimbo out, this was a similar opportunity for me to get rid of my biggest competition," Blu responded. "If I didn't do it, someone else was going to."

Pangina then explained her decision to send Jimbo home after the Canada's Drag Race season 1 star placed in the top during two of three challenges she competed in.

"I didn't play that game. I took Jimbo out, obviously he's competition, I took it every single week [as] who did the worst in that challenge," she said. "For me, that made me feel inadequate [after my elimination]." Jimbo also vented her frustration with Pangina, particularly as she remembered feeling like the Thai entertainer wasn't listening to her plead her case to remain in the competition before voting began.

"You didn't allow me to say anything, so that was the truth of it," Pangina clapped back. "You can spin it however way you want, but that's what happened."

Mo Heart Baga Chipz lip-sync Mo Heart and Baga Chipz lip-sync on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

As the dust settled, the queens returned to the main stage for the lip-sync smackdown, with longtime RuPaul collaborator and iconic singer-songwriter Elton John introducing the standard rules. First up was Mo battling against Baga to Jessie J's "Domino," while Jujubee and Blu went breastplate-to-breastplate against each other to "The Reflex" by Duran Duran.

Blu-Mo-Heart-lip-sync-gif Mo Heart and Blu Hydrangea lip-sync for the crown on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World.' | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

The final lip-sync between Mo and Blu — set to Kylie Minogue's Disco track "Supernova" — ended with the Belfast native snatching the crown over her American sister.

Drag Race UK 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' winner Blu Hydrangea. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

"Northern Ireland, I'm taking the crown home," Blu said on the Main Stage as she accepted her crown. She later added in a confessional: "Who'd have thought it? One wee shady boy from Northern Ireland is now queen of the mother tucking world."

The full season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus. See all of the queens' finale looks below.

Lemon:

UK v The World Lemon's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Cheryl Hole:

UK v The World Cheryl Hole's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Jimbo:

UK v The World Jimbo's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Pangina Heals:

UK v The World Pangina Heals' Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Janey Jacké

UK v The World Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Jujubee:

UK v The World Jujubee's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Baga Chipz:

UK v The World Baga Chipz's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Mo Heart:

UK v The World Mo Heart's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Blu Hydrangea:

UK v The World Blu Hydrangea's Finest Eleganza Extravaganza look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' finale. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

