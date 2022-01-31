"They have a budget and they were willing to spend it," the queens tell EW of the competition, for which Mo says she nixed "brown cow stunning" from her wardrobe.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

That's because, as the U.S.-based drag superstars tell EW in our exclusive video interview above, the Drag Race franchise's first international all-star competition is all about reinvention — including building upon their past legacies on previous, domestic seasons of the Emmy-winning competition series. And that means Mo — the artist formerly known as Monique — Heart won't be strutting down the Versus runway in her signature bovine-themed couture. Instead, the season 10 and All Stars 4 graduate promises "stunning childhood nostalgia" with a hint of "butch trade realness" in her looks, while season 2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5, and Queen of the Universe alum Jujubee insists that, even though this is her fifth time competing, she still hasn't taken a sewing lesson: "I would say, [I'm giving] probably a nice closeout sale."

EW Video grab Jujubee and Mo Heart preview 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' in EW's new interview. | Credit: EW

Still, Jujubee promises that "with the amount of talent all over the world" coming together in one place — including U.K. queens Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz, and Cheryl Hole, plus Holland's Janey Jacké, Thailand's Pangina Heals, and Canada's Lemon and Jimbo — the diversity of challenges the queens are tasked with justifies bringing them together from such disparate places.

"You know there's going to be a talent show, you've watched Drag Race, there's going to be a lot of stuff, there might be singing, there might be music, there might be acrobatics, there might be fire. Who knows?" Juju teases, adding that Mama Ru stepped herself up to match the grand scale of the competition before them. "This is the first time I was like, wow, Ru is really coming for the dolls and telling us, 'You are here to compete in my competition, just so you bitches know. You're in my presence,' — and I felt it!"

"It was a little rude," Mo finishes with a laugh, after stressing that the team behind UK Versus the World "had a budget, and they were willing to spend it."

Before RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World premieres Tuesday on WOW Presents Plus, watch our exclusive video interview with Jujubee and Mo Heart above. Read on for all the highlights (including timestamps) of the best moments from the discussion.

UK vs The World 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast photo. | Credit: World of Wonder

1:51 — The pair discusses who they were most intimidated to compete against on the world stage. Jujubee says Mo, while Mo says herself: "When I see myself from across the room, I'm like, god damn, that girl's brining it. I'm a presence, so, sometimes I make myself nervous. Very that."

— The pair discusses who they were most intimidated to compete against on the world stage. Jujubee says Mo, while Mo says herself: "When I see myself from across the room, I'm like, god damn, that girl's brining it. I'm a presence, so, sometimes I make myself nervous. Very that." 3:18 — Jujubee calls their dynamic on set "like those two crazy aunties who like to have fun," but Mo has other ideas. "I would say a little Sonny & Cher," she adds. "I'm the tall one, so I'm Cher.... I'm giving Half Breed with this hair, you're giving Sonny's bob."

— Jujubee calls their dynamic on set "like those two crazy aunties who like to have fun," but Mo has other ideas. "I would say a little Sonny & Cher," she adds. "I'm the tall one, so I'm Cher.... I'm giving Half Breed with this hair, you're giving Sonny's bob." 4:31 — The aunties describe their secret way of communicating during production (which primarily consisted of giving each other shady side-eyes while other ladies, uh, conducted themselves in front of the cameras).

— The aunties describe their secret way of communicating during production (which primarily consisted of giving each other shady side-eyes while other ladies, uh, conducted themselves in front of the cameras). 5:37 — Both queens attempt to preview the season without spoiling too much. "You know why it's like Drag Race? Because RuPaul is there, and Michelle Visage is also there," Jujubee jokes, before adding that "RuPaul's entrance" is going to gag the world. "It was rude, it was a little rude.... the production value!" Mo jokes, with Jujubee elaborating: "This is the first time I was like, wow, Ru is really coming for the dolls and telling us, 'You are here to compete in my competition, just so you bitches know. You're in my presence,' — and I felt it!"

— Both queens attempt to preview the season without spoiling too much. "You know why it's like Drag Race? Because RuPaul is there, and Michelle Visage is also there," Jujubee jokes, before adding that "RuPaul's entrance" is going to gag the world. "It was rude, it was a little rude.... the production value!" Mo jokes, with Jujubee elaborating: "This is the first time I was like, wow, Ru is really coming for the dolls and telling us, 'You are here to compete in my competition, just so you bitches know. You're in my presence,' — and I felt it!" 7:10 — Jujubee comments on that hilarious Thanos glove meme and explains why she keeps coming back to the Drag Race franchise (and what it will take to get her to not return).

— Jujubee comments on that hilarious Thanos glove meme and explains why she keeps coming back to the Drag Race franchise (and what it will take to get her to not return). 8:49 — Did Jujubee finally take sewing lessons before a season of Drag Race? Mo's ear-splitting fit of laughter answers that question.

— Did Jujubee finally take sewing lessons before a season of Drag Race? Mo's ear-splitting fit of laughter answers that question. 11:33 — Mo explains why she changed her name from Monique Heart to Mo Heart on the show, and clarifies her pronouns for future usage. "I feel a bit more fluid and artistic," she says. "I feel this butch man wants to be released."

— Mo explains why she changed her name from Monique Heart to Mo Heart on the show, and clarifies her pronouns for future usage. "I feel a bit more fluid and artistic," she says. "I feel this butch man wants to be released." 13:41 — After filming her incredible Amazon series in which she ventured through Lil Nas X's closet, Mo jokes that the two are still connected. "Yes, that's my baby's father. He's working, we've got a ring going on, girl. I'm going to be in the next video, the next movie, Tyler Perry is producing it, he even got Roseanne to be the troll. It's fabulous."

— After filming her incredible Amazon series in which she ventured through Lil Nas X's closet, Mo jokes that the two are still connected. "Yes, that's my baby's father. He's working, we've got a ring going on, girl. I'm going to be in the next video, the next movie, Tyler Perry is producing it, he even got Roseanne to be the troll. It's fabulous." 14:11 — Who's the shadiest queen on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World? "It's Pangina and Blu Hydrangea," Mo promises, while Jujubee says herself: "It wasn't really Juju," she adds. "It was Amburrr."

— Who's the shadiest queen on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World? "It's Pangina and Blu Hydrangea," Mo promises, while Jujubee says herself: "It wasn't really Juju," she adds. "It was Amburrr." 15:17 — Mo inquires about the sound of Jujubee's infamous cats meowing off-camera, and then disappears into the vortex — only to return as, uh, two Mos.

— Mo inquires about the sound of Jujubee's infamous cats meowing off-camera, and then disappears into the vortex — only to return as, uh, two Mos. 16:47 — Mo debuts a new "song" when asked to describe her runways this season, which she touts as "stunning childhood nostalgia" with a hint of "butch trade realness." She also says there are no "brown cow stunning" moments on the runway this year! As for Jujubee's runway repertoire, she "would say, probably a nice closeout sale" best describes it.

— Mo debuts a new "song" when asked to describe her runways this season, which she touts as "stunning childhood nostalgia" with a hint of "butch trade realness." She also says there are no "brown cow stunning" moments on the runway this year! As for Jujubee's runway repertoire, she "would say, probably a nice closeout sale" best describes it. 20:17 — Mo closes the interview by detailing Jujubee's penchant for, well, blowing up the bathroom on set.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World premieres Tuesday on WOW Presents Plus. Watch EW's exclusive interview with Jujubee and Mo Heart above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: