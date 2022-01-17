Nine queens — including U.S. all-stars Jujubee and Mo Heart — will unite to compete for a new Drag Race global title!

A sensible 74 (okay, maybe not that many) nations have sent their best queens to compete across the real Olympics of drag, as RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World has revealed its cast of international all-stars vying for the global crown.

World of Wonder announced the nine queens from the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise who will compete on the series' inaugural season, including two queens from the American original: three-time Drag Race contender and Queen of the Universe contestant Jujubee, and All Stars 4 alum Mo Heart (the artist formerly known as Monique Heart).

RuPaul's Drag Race UK graduates Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, and Baga Chipz enter the competition as representatives for the titular host nation, with fellow European queen Janey Jacké (Drag Race Holland) joining them. Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals also enters UK Versus the World as a contestant for the first time, with Canada's Drag Race breakouts Jimbo and Lemon rounding out the eclectic group.

UK vs The World 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast photo. | Credit: World of Wonder

The regular roundtable of Drag Race UK judges — RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton — are all set to return to preside over the competition, with help from guest judges Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan. Johannes Radebe and Katie Price will make special appearances throughout the season.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World premieres Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. ET on the WOW Presents Plus streaming network. See the full cast of queens below.

Jujubee (RuPaul's Drag Race season 2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5)

UK vs The World Jujubee on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "People might think I'm crazy for doing this again… But I like torture! I've been everywhere and that's because of Drag Race."

Mo Heart (RuPaul's Drag Race season 10, All Stars 4)

UK vs The World Mo Heart on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "When RuPaul gives you an opportunity, baby, you'd better take it to the max. From the depths of my heart, I knew I would love to be able to do this one more time. And then I got a phone call ! I took that call! And so I came! This is the biggest stage in the world."

Baga Chipz (RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1)

UK vs The World Baga Chipz on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "Last time I was an old scrubber from Soho… but since then you could say I've had a glow-up. I've had me lips done, I've had me teeth done… a bit of Botox, a bit of filler. And I've been very, very busy. I've done so much TV, from Celebrity Masterchef to Blankety Blank to the Celebrity Circle, and now I'm the most famous woman in Britain!"

Cheryl Hole (RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1)

UK vs The World Cheryl Hole on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "I would never call myself famous! I'm more gay-mous! But it's been a laugh and a hoot. There are perks to life…. Getting a nice free meal is one of them! And a girl likes to eat, can't you tell?? I've gained a couple stones since series one."

Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1)

UK vs The World Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "Blu is no longer GCSE art project — she's a masterpiece baby! I'm here to send some bitches home!"

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race season 1)

UK vs The World Jimbo on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "I was the robbed queen from Canada's Drag Race season 1. But I've moved on… and I'm here to rob someone else now. Let's do this.... I can't wait to take out my sisters. I'm going to crush them with my breasts, stab them with my fingers…. And then scream at them! I have a thirst for drag blood. Make sure that you sleep with one eye open!"

Lemon (Canada's Drag Race season 1)

UK vs The World Lemon on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "Lemon is a comedy queen, a dancer, a look queen, a ****** icon. Whoops, am I not allowed to swear!? I'm so sorry! Lemon's a naughty girl!"

Pangina Heals (Drag Race Thailand judge)

UK vs The World Pangina Heals on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "I can sing, I can dance, I can act! I am an Asian chameleon. I love serving you a different variety of drag. I'm excited to compete with all the queens from the world — but they don't know who I am. I am going to be the dark horse of this competition! I know what they can do, but they don't know what I can do."

Janey Jacké (Drag Race Holland season 1)

UK vs The World Credit: World of Wonder

Official quote: "I'm going to approach it with a lot of fire… they think I'm just a pretty girl. But I want to break the stereotypes of what people think of the Netherlands. I've got it all! I've got the performances, I got jokes, I got everything in this package!"

Watch the RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World premiere on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. ET on the WOW Presents Plus streaming network.

