From a dazzling beauty inspired by Peppa Pig to a queen who "crash-landed down from Doja Cat's Planet Her," see the 12 gals competing to be Britain's Next Drag Superstar.

Top o' the morning to the United Kingdom's freshest crop of drag superstars.

RuPaul has revealed the new queens set to perform across RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4, with 12 contestants joining the competition in the battle to become Britain's Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Meet the 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4 cast of queens. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Among the cast is a theater performer, a conceptual artist, skilled makeup artists, and even a queen who describes her aesthetic as "Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll."

Guest judges slated to appear across Drag Race UK season 4 include Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea, and Cathy Dennis. They'll join returning panelists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr on select episodes.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 premieres Sept. 22 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom. See the full cast below.

Baby Baby on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Baby (25, South London)

"I pay incredible attention to detail with my looks and performances and I really see myself kind of shaking up the way things are done. I studied musical theater, so I can sing, dance and act — I'm a bit of a triple threat! I've been a stage school kid since I was 10, so being able to showcase all of these skills on the biggest platform is awesome."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Black Peppa on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Black Peppa (29, Birmingham)

"I love spicy food and I always carry hot sauce in my bag. Back when I was growing up in the Caribbean, my mum always grew chillies in her garden and she made her own homemade hot pepper sauce, so I decided to call myself Black Pepper. And later, I was inspired to change up the spelling after a chance watching of Peppa Pig! I saw her hang up the phone on her friend because her friend could whistle but she couldn't. Ha! I thought to myself Peppa Pig is the OG, and that is why I'm Black Peppa with a twist!"

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Cheddar Gorgeous on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Cheddar Gorgeous (38, Manchester)

"My drag is a living spectacle. A collage of makeup, costume, and performance. You could see anything at a Cheddar Gorgeous show, as my drag is otherworldly and ethereal. Growing up, I was a bit of a geek and I was enamored by aliens, gods, goddesses, and strange monsters, and now in my drag, I like to harness the energy of science fiction, fantasy, and magic."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Copper Top on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Copper Top (38, Cheltenham)

"Nobody expects it when a camp bird like me is singing and then suddenly jumps into the splits and everybody is gagged. You're gonna laugh until you wet yourself, and by the end of that night, you will probably slide into my DMs because, let's face it, she's gorgeous."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Dakota Schiffer on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Dakota Schiffer (22, Sussex)

"I'm Generation Z's answer to Sharon Tate. My drag is a love letter to the '60s and the '90s. I've always been intrigued by the '60s and '90s supermodel era, and my No. 1 Hollywood icon is Tate in Valley of the Dolls. I worship everything she's ever been in. She's such a style icon to me. My drag aesthetic is always beautiful and fashion-first."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Danny Beard on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Danny Beard (29, Liverpool)

"I'm here to be better. I want to leave the other side of Drag Race UK transformed. I want to show the world my whole self. I'm ready to show them that I can act, I can sing, I'm funny, and I've got a big heart. I know I've got the minerals. I just hope I can hack the intensity and not get in my head. If they want me to change it up, I'll change it up. Honestly, I am so nervous and excited to be on Drag Race UK. I can feel a fart brewing!"

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Jonbers Blonde on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Jonbers Blonde (33, Belfast)

"You're going to see a lot of movement! It's like coming to watch a crab perform. There's a lot of moving back and forth. I'm a storyteller too, so, accompanied by my Irish flute, you'll get a great yarn with plenty of animal and Irish references."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Just May on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Just May (32, Essex)

"I wanted to do drag because Geri stopped being Ginger Spice and so I felt someone had to take over! Geri was always my favorite Spice Girl because she was the loud, bold, brash, bossy ginger of the group and she just spoke to me on so many levels. The biggest misconception that people have about just me and my drag is that I will only do Geri. But sometimes, I wear a red wig without a blonde streak. Wild, I know."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Le Fil on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Le Fil (36, Yorkshire)

"A typical Le Fil show is a full on epic pop performance meets fashion and art installation with my own songs, live vocals, my own band, and backing dancers. I call my gigs 'pop sculptures with extras,' because they're music gigs entwined with stories and performance art. I like to give my fans a pop extravaganza, where the sets are like sculptures, the costumes are like couture, and the show is like a piece of live art."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Pixie Polite on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Pixie Polite (29, Brighton)

"I think I'm quite unique and I've done a lot of things in my career. I sing, I dance, and I act. I can do comedy and I host. I do a little bit of everything reasonably well. You've got to be versatile. You can't just be a one trick pony. I'm a many tricked cow of the camp variety. I'm hoping that I can stand out from the crowd in this competition."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Sminty Drop on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Sminty Drop (23, Lancashire)

"My drag look is Anna Faris in The House Bunny mixed with Megan Fox in Jennifer's Body thrown into the adult sized body of a Bratz doll, who has crash-landed down from Doja Cat's Planet Her."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 Starlet on 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 4. | Credit: World of Wonder/BBC

Starlet (25, Surrey)

"My look is about exuding the vintage beauty and glamour of the silver screen. I'm a beautiful, young rising star of Hollywood and all eyes are on me. I'm a living walking vintage movie star!"

