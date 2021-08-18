RuPaul's Drag Race UK type TV Show genre Reality

Sashay away, Queen Elizabeth: There's a new band of UK huns invading the British isles on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3.

A mere five months after Lawrence Chaney danced her highland jig all the way to the season 2 crown, the BBC Three and World of Wonder production unveiled Wednesday the 12 new queens who will compete for the title of the UK's Next Drag Superstar when the series returns later this year.

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast of queens | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Joining previously announced competitor Veronica Green — who re-enters the UK Werk Room after a COVID diagnosis forced her to exit season 2 early — are Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, and Anubis. Among the group, Victoria's addition makes history as she becomes the first cis woman queen to compete on Drag Race in franchise history.

"It feels right! I definitely didn't invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won't be the last.... Me being here is political, but you can just have fun with it. That's why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that's what we're going to do! Drag can just be fun!" Victoria said in a statement. "We don't describe cis male drag queens as AMAB queens, so, as a handy tip, I'd just call us all drag queens or drag artists, and, if you must know, I identify as a Tony Award!"

All of the Drag Race UK season 3 queens will be judged by returning panelists RuPaul and Michelle Visage, while the former Mr. Tina Burner — also known as Graham Norton — and comedian Alan Carr will rotate to fill the table's third seat every other week, as they have since season 1.

Check out the full roster of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 queens (in alphabetical order) below, ahead of the WOW Presents Plus and BBC iPlayer premiere this fall.

Anubis

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Anubis | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 19

Hometown: Brighton

Charity Kase

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Charity Kase | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 24

Hometown: Lancashire

Choriza May

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Choriza May | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 30

Hometown: Newcastle

Elektra Fence

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Elektra Fence | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 29

Hometown: Burnley, Lancashire

Ella Vaday

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Ella Vaday | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Burnley, Lancashire

Kitty Scott-Claus

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Kitty Scott-Claus | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 29

Hometown: Birmingham

Krystal Versace

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Krystal Versace | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 18

Hometown: Kent

River Medway

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member River Medway | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 22

Hometown: Kent

Scarlett Harlett

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Scarlett Harlett | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 26

Hometown: East London

Vanity Milan

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Vanity Milan | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 29

Hometown: South London

Veronica Green

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Veronica Green | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 35

Hometown: Rochdale, Lancashire

Victoria Scone

Drag Race UK3 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 3 cast member Victoria Scone | Credit: WORLD OF WONDER

Age: 27

Hometown: Cardiff

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 premieres this fall on WOW Presents Plus and BBC iPlayer.

Subscribe toEW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: