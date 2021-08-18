Meet the UK huns bing-bang-bonging into RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3
See the new British royals — including the franchise's first cis woman queen — invading RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 this fall.
Sashay away, Queen Elizabeth: There's a new band of UK huns invading the British isles on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3.
A mere five months after Lawrence Chaney danced her highland jig all the way to the season 2 crown, the BBC Three and World of Wonder production unveiled Wednesday the 12 new queens who will compete for the title of the UK's Next Drag Superstar when the series returns later this year.
Joining previously announced competitor Veronica Green — who re-enters the UK Werk Room after a COVID diagnosis forced her to exit season 2 early — are Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, and Anubis. Among the group, Victoria's addition makes history as she becomes the first cis woman queen to compete on Drag Race in franchise history.
"It feels right! I definitely didn't invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won't be the last.... Me being here is political, but you can just have fun with it. That's why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that's what we're going to do! Drag can just be fun!" Victoria said in a statement. "We don't describe cis male drag queens as AMAB queens, so, as a handy tip, I'd just call us all drag queens or drag artists, and, if you must know, I identify as a Tony Award!"
All of the Drag Race UK season 3 queens will be judged by returning panelists RuPaul and Michelle Visage, while the former Mr. Tina Burner — also known as Graham Norton — and comedian Alan Carr will rotate to fill the table's third seat every other week, as they have since season 1.
Check out the full roster of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 queens (in alphabetical order) below, ahead of the WOW Presents Plus and BBC iPlayer premiere this fall.
Anubis
Age: 19
Hometown: Brighton
Charity Kase
Age: 24
Hometown: Lancashire
Choriza May
Age: 30
Hometown: Newcastle
Elektra Fence
Age: 29
Hometown: Burnley, Lancashire
Ella Vaday
Kitty Scott-Claus
Age: 29
Hometown: Birmingham
Krystal Versace
Age: 18
Hometown: Kent
River Medway
Age: 22
Hometown: Kent
Scarlett Harlett
Age: 26
Hometown: East London
Vanity Milan
Age: 29
Hometown: South London
Veronica Green
Age: 35
Hometown: Rochdale, Lancashire
Victoria Scone
Age: 27
Hometown: Cardiff
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 premieres this fall on WOW Presents Plus and BBC iPlayer.
