The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 is...

Warning! This post contains major spoilers regarding Thursday's season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2. Read ahead at your own risk .

After one of the wildest seasons in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory — filled with COVID scares, gagging (literally) over beans on toast, solo lip-sync chaos, fashion amoebas, and the take-down of global clothing retailer H&M — we have one question: U.K., hun?

Though it provided what feels like a lifetime of memes and general goopery, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 came to an untimely end on Thursday's episode, during which Mama Ru crowned Lawrence Chaney as the successor to season 1's The Vivienne.

But Chaney's victory didn't come easily. The finale tasked remaining contestants Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, and Ellie Diamond with the franchise's signature complex choreography, which they had to perform on top of crafting personal verses set to RuPaul's new song "A Little Bit of Love."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Image zoom Credit: World of Wonder

While they all received mostly positive critiques on the runway (Chaney was dinged, however, for her, uh, "glacial" pacing), season 2's resident lip-sync assassin Tayce received standout notices for her work on the main stage. Panelist Alan Carr compared her performance to the way "Nicole Scherzinger wants to take the attention away from the other Pussycat Dolls" before Tayce — a quarantine food connoisseur who famously put noodles on white bread and called it a delicacy — stressed that she only wanted to win the crown to put "beans and toast with butter and ketchup on the map" between performing her "t-ts off" around the world.

In fitting fashion, RuPaul also had photos of the queens' younger selves at the ready, and asked each contestant to speak words of wisdom to their youth. When the queens left the stage, they were greeted by season 2's previously eliminated queens, including Veronica Green, who reunited with the contestants in the Werk Room after her disqualification due to a positive COVID test.

"If there is one thing I'd say now that I'm back it's wear a mask, stay safe, stop the spread, and save lives!" she said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Image zoom Credit: World of Wonder

Ginny Lemon, who raised (expertly blocked) eyebrows by quitting the competition and walking off the set in the middle of a lip-sync against Sister Sister, also returned to explain themself: "What was going through my head at the moment is: Ginny Lemon is a f---ing icon, and the rest of the world has to deal with it!"

Back on the main stage, RuPaul whittled the final four down to the top three, cutting Diamond from the lineup before Boulash, Chaney, and Tayce lip-synced for the crown to Elton John's "I'm Still Standing," which led to Chaney's crowning in the episode's final moments.

"I've said a lot of things this season, so I'm going to keep it short and swift," Chaney said during her acceptance speech. "Who's ready for the purple reign!?"

For the full scoop on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2, tune in to Chaney's EW Instagram Live interview Friday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 continues every Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for a full recaps of all 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.