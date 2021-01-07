RuPaul finds 'the Susan Boyle of Drag Race UK' in season 2 trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race UK type TV Show genre Reality

Fish and chips are back on the menu in the Werk Room.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns for season 2 on Jan. 14, and the just-released trailer (below) for the upcoming batch of episodes teases a wild ride into royally queer territory across the pond.

Between flashes of Werk Room hilarity — including a glimpse at a bonkers runway look involving silver glitter and crimson lips — the queens get serious about their place in the competition, with early fan-favorite queen Tayce proclaiming, "I'm a bit of a mess — but a hot mess!" and Lawrence Chaney dubbing herself "the Susan Boyle of Drag Race UK."

Tayce and Chaney will compete for the second Drag Race UK crown among 12 queens vying for the title, including Bimini Bon Boulash, Veronica Green, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Sister Sister, Ellie Diamond, Cherry Valentine, A'Whora, Asttina Mandella, and Tia Kofi.

Guests on the second season include Drag Race alum Raven, actress Elizabeth Hurley (who appears in the new trailer), model Jourdan Dunn, TV personality Gemma Collins, recording artist MNEK, singer Jessie Ware, and comedy star Dawn French, among others. Returning permanent judges include Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr.

Darag Race UK season 2 follows the crowning of The Vivienne as the international spin-off's first winner in late 2019. The global franchise has since expanded to Canada, Holland, and Spain, with pre-existing offshoots in South America and Thailand.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 premieres Jan. 14 on the WOW Presents Plus app.

