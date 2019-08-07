From Cheryl to Andrew Garfield, here are the RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges

Mama Ru called Cheryl’s name when searching for Drag Race guest judges, and the iconic recording artist (and ex-Girls Aloud group member) answered loud and proud. The pop star is a mainstay in the U.K. music industry, having notched six No. 1 singles atop the British charts. In addition to hitmaking, the singer has long voiced support for marriage equality and gay rights in the region, and even has a well-known drag doppelganger named Cheryl Hole (who’s also rumored to be a part of the Drag Race UK cast). Upon joining the guest-judging panel, Cheryl admitted to being “such a huge fan of the show,” continuing that she can’t “wait to watch our U.K. queens make their mark!” In a press statement, the Greatest Dancer coach continued: “I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form. It is not only fun and glamorous but equally as skillful and admirable, I find it incredibly inspiring. I just love the makeup, creativity and the drama. I am honored to be a guest judge.” (Side note: If there’s not a lip-sync smackdown to “I Don’t Care,” we might have a meltdown on par with Silky Nutmeg Ganache in Untucked).