RuPaul's Drag Race is digging into its own her-story to celebrate LGBTQ History Month, and EW has the exclusive reveal of the groundbreaking series' tribute to trans people via a stunning portrait featuring seven former contestants.

The photo features iconic queens Aja (season 9, All Stars 3), Gigi Goode (season 12), Gottmik (season 13), Jiggly Caliente (season 4), Kylie Sonique Love (season 2, All Stars 6), Laganja Estranja (season 6), and Peppermint (season 9), who posed for photographer Erik Carer at The Morgan Library in New York City to celebrate not only queer history at large, but the impact they've had on culture since rising to prominence on Drag Race.

Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' trans queens Peppermint, Kylie Sonique Love, Gottmik, Jiggly Caliente, Gigi Goode, Laganja Estranja, and Aja reunite for VH1's LGBTQ History Month portrait. | Credit: Erik Carter

"Drag Race has definitely cemented its roots in queer history and history alone, because literally we are the first of its kind. There has never been a show like RuPaul's Drag Race," Jiggly says in a video interview from the shoot. Aja adds: "Drag Race is queer history. It's literally a mainstream protest against societal norms, and it's just getting pushed further and further and further."

Gottmik — who joined season 13 as the first trans man to ever compete on Drag Race — explains that, upon joining the series, there was "immense pressure to say the right thing and to be the right type of role model," though it quickly became clear that people would connect with her "most authentic self" as she succeeded.

In the clip (below), Kylie also reflects on pushing the envelope for her community on national TV, as, before winning All Stars 6 in 2021, she came out as trans on season 2 back in 2010.

"I just wanted another shot to come back to show everyone what they missed and what they'd been missing out on. And I f---ed around and I won the show, and it's changed my life forever, and I'm so grateful for that, because I wouldn't be right here [if I hadn't]," Kylie explains through tears. "I remember when I initially did season 2, I already knew how I wanted to live my life, but at that time, there were no resources for it to be able to walk through a door as yourself and then showcase what you've got. Nobody can take that away from me."

Gigi and Aja close the video by praising season 14 for including five trans queens — including Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco, and Willow Pill — among its cast.

"It's amazing that we're showing so many different types of the trans experience. It's definitely not one thing. That's so important right now, but I'm ready for a day and age where it's not even brought up," Gigi says.

Aja continues: "As a trans figure in mainstream media right now.... we're all trailblazing, we're all leading different paths in different arenas while existing, and giving you more than what you've ever expected from this culture."

See EW's exclusive reveal of VH1's LGBTQ History Month portrait featuring seven trans queens from RuPaul's Drag Race above.

