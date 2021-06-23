RuPaul's Drag Race joins The Brady Bunch for epic crossover TV remake

Paramount+ unites RuPaul, Shea Couleé, Bianca Del Rio, and more with original Brady Bunch actors for a remake of the sitcom's iconic "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race are about to hit you square in the nose with retro TV excellence; Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios will fuse the Emmy-winning reality competition with The Brady Bunch for a remake of the show's iconic episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?"

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch will star iconic cross-dressing queens crossing over into the world of classic 1970's sitcom, using new technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house. The Drag Race alums set to appear include All-Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady, Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, BenDeLaCreme stepping out of drag to play Greg Brady, All-Stars 6 contestant Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady, season 13's Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady, and season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West as Alice. Judges RuPaul - who had a role in the 1995 Brady Bunch Movie satire - and Michelle Visage will co-star as new characters named "The Wig Attendant" and "Helen," respectively.

The Brady Bunch; RuPaul 'The Brady Bunch' meets 'RuPaul's Drag Race' in 'Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch' on Paramount+. | Credit: Everett Collection; Paramount +

Original Brady Bunch actors reprising their roles for the show include Barry Williams as Mike Brady, Christopher Knight as Peter Brady, Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady, and actresses Eve Plumb (who played Jan on the sitcom) and Susan Olsen (originator of the Cindy Brady role) taking on supporting roles.

To celebrate the announcement, the network also revealed the first act of the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 ahead of the full premiere later this week. The clip sees the 13 queens vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame re-entering the Werk Room for another shot at the crown.

"We all, collectively, really showed our asses," returning queen Trinity K. Bonet previously told EW of the upcoming season. "The best [description] I can think of is: The best season yet!"

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch premieres Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+, while RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 streams on the network beginning Thursday. Watch the first act of the debut episode above.

Dragging the Classics - The Brady Bunch Credit: MTV

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: