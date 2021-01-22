Watch Symone gag the Drag Race Werk Room with story of going to prom in drag

Across a mere three episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race, living legend Symone has already proven that she's a dancing queen, a lip-sync queen, and a knockout boxing queen, but before that, she was a prom queen!

In EW's exclusive preview of the next new episode of season 13 (below), Symone opens up about her past when her sisters ask about her first time in drag. The Arkansas native reveals that, before she found a home in the drag House of Avalon, she debuted her budding makeup skills in public (she says she'd do her makeup in the mirror before her parents got home from work) for the first time at her high school prom.

"I saved up all my money," Symone said. "I bought me a dress off the sales rack, I got a shake-and-go wig, and I put myself up in drag and I went to the high school prom!"

Upon her arrival, she says her vice principal had no idea who she was, but the school principal ultimately clocked her real identity.

"I had no fear. Drag took that away. All the fear that Reggie had, Symone did not," the queen explains in a confessional. "It was an empowering moment. I felt good. It was one of the first times I felt seen. It was the first time I felt strong and not scared to be myself!"

