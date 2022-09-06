Meet the queen, actor, and regional cultural influencer who will preside over the panel of RuPaul's sweet, Swedish Drag Race spin-off.

As Mama RuPaul gently reminds us each week: "Don't f--- it up" — unless you're artist Robert Fux. Then, by all means, Fux it all the way up.

EW can exclusively reveal that the Swedish drag superstar will host season 1 of Drag Race Sweden when it debuts on WOW Presents Plus and SVT in Fux's native region.

The 43-year-old drag artist was born in Sweden but grew up in Austria, later moving back to Stockholm in 1998 to work in the city's evolving club scene. He eventually won the city's Miss Pride title and began touring with the drag collective Cunigunda. Since 2006, he has steadily worked as an actor among the Stockholm City Theatre's ensemble, having performed in Orlando, Lay Down Your Arms, and his own gothic drag musical A Near-Death Experience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKWPnkpJ6eB/ fuxdelux Just dressed for a Friday morning in the snow! 84w See original; RuPaul publicity photo Logo Network RuPaul's Drag Race Robert Fux will host RuPaul's 'Drag Race Sweden' season 1. | Credit: fuxdelux/Instagram; Logo Network

In addition to his stage work, Fux also founded the Dragcirkus open stage show for drag artists, and co-founded the Dragons and Drag Queens book project. He's also the host of Sweden's biggest drag podcast, Drottningmötet, which translates to Meet the Queen in English. In the past, he's also worked alongside the Swedish Arts Council, which implements cultural policy in the area.

"I'm incredibly delighted and honored by the task to host Drag Race Sweden! Not many countries in the world have had such a vibrant and diverse drag culture as Sweden and finally we'll get to display it to the whole world," Fux said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing the queens' craftsmanship and performance as they offer the television audience extra everything and compete for a worthy title. It will be a unique blend of competition, love, show and glitter."

Production company World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey called Fux the "perfect choice" to shepherd Sweden's "world-class charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent" into the world via season 1's cast of queens, which will be revealed in the near future.

Drag Race Sweden is set to join a growing list of international editions of the Emmy-winning franchise, which already boasts spin-offs in Thailand, Chile, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Holland, Italy, Spain, France, and the Philippines, with another installment on deck for Belgium (which Canada's Drag Race season 1 finalist Rita Baga will host).

Drag Race Sweden season 1 premieres in early 2023.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: