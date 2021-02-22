'Hola' at the drag queen hosting RuPaul's Drag Race Spain

RuPaul's Drag Race Close Streaming Options

Say 'hola' to the new henny joining the RuPaul's Drag Race global family.

Drag Race Spain has crowned Spanish drag queen Supremme de Luxe as its inaugural host, with the performer set to preside over the season 1 panel when Europe's third international Drag Race installment debuts later this year.

Outside of RuPaul's hosting stints on RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Drag Race Down Under, de Luxe is the first solo queen to host a Drag Race spinoff on her own (Brooke Lynn Hytes was part of a three-pronged judging panel with no set leading host on Canada's Drag Race, while Art-Arya and Pangina Heals cohosted Drag Race Thailand). The entertainer is a well-known presence in the Spanish capital of Madrid, where she has performed nightly shows for years. She has also appeared on stages around the country, on television, and across multiple music releases, including the dance singles "Miénteme" and "Perdiste Ya El Control."

De Luxe celebrated her new gig on social media Monday, tweeting that she's "Glad to be able to" finally share the news with her fans.

Drag Race Spain is the latest in a line of non-English-language international editions of the Emmy-winning global franchise, which also includes South America's The Switch, Drag Race Thailand, and Drag Race Holland, which EW has confirmed will return for season 2 in the future. The series also recently expanded to include Canada's Drag Race (recently renewed for season 2), Drag Race Down Under in New Zealand and Australia, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which is currently airing season 2 on WOW Presents Plus.

Last year, production company founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told EW there were "three or four" new iterations of the franchise in the works.

"It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus," Barbato and Bailey said of Drag Race Spain in a press statement. "In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race's joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever."

Drag Race Spain season 1 will premiere later this year in the United States on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app and on the ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain.

