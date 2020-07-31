As part of our ongoing Drag Race recap edition of EW's BINGE podcast, we've welcomed back several of the Emmy-winning franchise's early-eliminated queens to perform the Snatch Game celebrities they never got the chance to play on their original season's edition of the fan-favorite improv challenge. Though each performance can be found within its respective BINGE episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows, we've assembled a rolling list of each segment released so far, from Mystique Summers' Jackée Harry to Serena Cha Cha's Cardi B.