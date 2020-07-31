Hear RuPaul's Drag Race queens perform their unaired Snatch Game celebs
EW assembles past Drag Race queens to perform Snatch Game characters they never got the chance to play on their original season.
If you wrote down "never-before-seen Snatch Game characters from RuPaul's Drag Race" on your notecard, we have a match!
As part of our ongoing Drag Race recap edition of EW's BINGE podcast, we've welcomed back several of the Emmy-winning franchise's early-eliminated queens to perform the Snatch Game celebrities they never got the chance to play on their original season's edition of the fan-favorite improv challenge. Though each performance can be found within its respective BINGE episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite shows, we've assembled a rolling list of each segment released so far, from Mystique Summers' Jackée Harry to Serena Cha Cha's Cardi B.
Listen to each queen's take on a famous personality ahead, and check back every Thursday for a new contestant to be added to the roundup below.
Season 2: Mystique Summers as Jackée Harry:
Season 3: Phoenix as Meghan McCain:
Season 4: Madame LaQueer as Kellyanne Conway:
Season 5: Serena Cha Cha as Cardi B:
Season 6: Check back on Aug. 6 for a new queen's impression!
Make sure you subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast — featuring guests like Latrice Royale, Shangela, Raja, Jujubee, Bob the Drag Queen, Alyssa Edwards, Bianca Del Rio, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Yvie Oddly, Monét X Change, Nina West, and more — on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.
