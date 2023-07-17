"I fully thought that I had an STD the whole time I was filming season 9," Trinity told Monét X Change on the Sibling Rivalry podcast. "It looked like a horror movie down there."

Trinity The Tuck got 'black welts' on penis from tucking so much on RuPaul's Drag Race: 'It was bad'

Like Alaska's Mae West at the clinic on San Vicente and Santa Monica, when Trinity The Tuck's tuck is good, it's good; when it's bad, she gets a serious venereal disease — or so she thought, after she says she developed an allergic reaction to duct tape on the set of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9.

"I did so many naked looks on the runway," the 39-year-old drag superstar told her fellow All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change while filling in for Bob the Drag Queen on Monday's episode of the Sibling Rivalry podcast. "My penis was taped so long every day, I started to get black welts. I fully thought that I had an STD the whole time I was filming season 9. This is right around the time that Eureka.... gets eliminated for an injury. I'm like, bitch, I'm not telling them that my dick is falling off, bitch, I am keeping this to myself."

A horrified Monét squealed, "Girl, no!" while Trinity — who's typically so good at tucking that she modeled an entire All Stars 4 talent show performance on the act — elaborated on her terrifying experience.

"I went to the doctor as soon as we got done filming, because it was that way the whole time, and I had to tape over that. It was bad. It looked like a horror movie down there, girl," Trinity remembered. "I went to a doctor as soon as I got back to Florida and they were like, no, you don't have an STD, but you're allergic to duct tape."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Trinity the Tuck attends Spotlight Saturdays: PEG Records at The GRAMMY Museum on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Trinity The Tuck

Trinity now uses boat tape, "a vinyl that has a stretch to it," to prepare herself for more revealing outfits in her performances.

Following Trinity's medical ordeal on season 9, she went on to win All Stars 4 alongside Monét in the show's first-ever double-crowning. Both competitors later joined the cast of returning queens on All Stars 7, marking the first time a full cast of prior winners competed for the title.

In 2022, she also spoke about her journey with gender and identity in an emotional social media post.

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover Trinity The Tuck for EW | Credit: Vijat M for EW

"I do not consider myself a trans woman. I feel trans. My actual gender isn't labeled, as I'm very conflicted by a lot of things and how I feel," she wrote. "There's no guideline for how a trans person should look. I personally don't know if I will feel comfortable fully physically transitioning at the age I am. This is my own feelings and everyone has their own journey! I by no means am saying my age is too late to transition."

Listen to Trinity discuss her wild tucking incident at around the 3:25 mark in the Sibling Rivalry podcast above.

