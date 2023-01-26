RuPaul's Drag Race season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez comes out of retirement

"Although I believe King Tyra is fabulous in every way imaginable, I know she is truly misunderstood, so I'm putting Tyra up close," artist James Ross announced.

Artist James Ross is bringing Tyra Sanchez — the drag persona who won RuPaul's Drag Race season 2 in 2010 — out of retirement for a new tour across North America.

In a letter posted to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, the performer revealed his decision to revive the persona for the upcoming Club Tyra series of shows, after previously announcing Tyra Sanchez's retirement in March 2020, and his further rebranding as King Tyra in 2022.

Tyra-Sanchez---Season-2_v1_current 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez | Credit: Logo

"Club Tyra is an ultimate night of glamor dedicated to reintroducing you (the fans) to drag superstar Tyra Sanchez. Although I believe King Tyra is fabulous in every way imaginable, I know she is truly misunderstood, so I'm putting Tyra up close, face to face with you (our party guests) to allow you to know Tyra a little better," Ross wrote. "Club Tyra is presented by me... James Ross, the creator of Tyra Sanchez and the star of the show! As I transform into Tyra, my team transforms each venue into Club Tyra's pink poppin' experience. We have partnered with the most trendiest venues to bring the experience directly to you. In addition, we have casted some of the best in female illusion to enhance your experience for one night of fun!"

Though he's hitting the road once again, Ross has traveled a rocky road through the Drag Race community, after being banned from DragCon for making allegedly threatening posts ahead of the 2018 event. Sanchez later apologized in 2019.

"The judgement, criticism, and opinions I received daily really affected my vibes and it began to control my environment," the Florida native wrote in an online message. "I was on an extreme roller coaster of emotions. So many ups and too many downs. Exhausted, I was just ready to get off the ride."

Now, Ross said he is "thrilled" to show off new looks he's working on for Club Tyra. "For King Tyra is the baddest in the land, it's time we remember why this king wears a crown," his post concluded.

Tyra Sanchez Club Tyra tour poster 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez is coming out of retirement. | Credit: James Ross/Twitter

Before retiring Tyra Sanchez and exploring his artistry as King Tyra, the entertainer won season 2 of Drag Race against other fan-favorite queens like Jujubee and Raven, thanks to three challenge wins — including a jaw-dropping wedding gown designed for the Main Stage runway. He also revealed on the show that he had a son, making him the first cast member to enter the competition with a biological child. (Fellow season 2 star Nicole Paige Brooks also revealed she was a parent, helping raise her best friend's son.)

"I was never worried about my attitude on the show because what they show, of course, were the bad times, but there were lots of good times," Ross told EW in a 2010 coronation interview. "They didn't show much of my personality that was on the runway, but behind the cameras and hanging out with the girls, I had so much personality just laughing and having fun with them. And Ru saw that, so I didn't think that held me back at all."

Ross embarks on the Club Tyra tour as Tyra Sanchez from Feb. 14 through April 12.

