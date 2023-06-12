Local police tell EW that Sanchez — also known as the artist James Ross — was arrested May 17 after a car crash in Starke, Fla.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez — also known as the artist James Ross and King Tyra — was arrested in May after allegedly resisting a police officer in Starke, Fla.

According to a police report obtained by EW, Tyra, whose real name is James William Ross, was arrested on May 17 at 5:26 p.m. ET, after reporting officer Jay Raulerson responded to a minor vehicle crash on Southern Villa Drive.

The partially-redacted report does not provide further details on the interaction, but indicated that the 35-year-old was charged with resisting an officer without violence and simple assault on an officer, and was later taken to the Bradford County Jail.

Sasha Shreiner, Starke PD Supervisor of Records, tells EW that the "incident is still under investigation" and "no further" information can be released on the matter.

Ross did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment; however, a statement shared to Twitter Saturday after news of the arrest resurfaced, Ross said that he was "not in jail" and threatened to sue the local police department.

"I actually just woke up after exhaustion from my trip to Boston where I attended my son's high school graduation," Ross tweeted. "You can stop with the rumors and speculation."

As his drag persona — which he initially retired in March 2020 — Ross won Drag Race season 2 in 2010, beating out other notable competitors like Raven, Jujubee, and current All Stars 8 competitor Jessica Wild. Since then, the entertainer has become a polarizing figure in the Drag Race fandom, with some criticizing Ross for being banned from DragCon for making allegedly threatening posts ahead of the 2018 event — even though Sanchez later apologized for his behavior in 2019.

In January 2023, ahead of his Club Tyra tour, Ross announced that he would un-retire Sanchez before hitting the road.

"Club Tyra is an ultimate night of glamor dedicated to reintroducing you (the fans) to drag superstar Tyra Sanchez. Although I believe King Tyra is fabulous in every way imaginable, I know she is truly misunderstood, so I'm putting Tyra up close, face to face with you (our party guests) to allow you to know Tyra a little better," Ross wrote on social media. "Club Tyra is presented by me... James Ross, the creator of Tyra Sanchez and the star of the show! As I transform into Tyra, my team transforms each venue into Club Tyra's pink poppin' experience. We have partnered with the most trendiest venues to bring the experience directly to you. In addition, we have casted some of the best in female illusion to enhance your experience for one night of fun!"

