RuPaul narrowed the largest-ever cast down to four contestants, but did Anetra, Sasha Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, or Luxx Noir London take the crown?

Sasha Colby is officially in her Winner Era.

After a hard-fought season of stage-Christening, neck-cracking, duck-walking, Spice-sniping, wig-measuring, and more, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 has given the Los Angeles-based, Hawaiian-born queen the most blessed night of all capped with a crown on her head.

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future, because we are not going anywhere," Sasha said after accepting the title from RuPaul to become the second consecutive trans winner of a regular season of Drag Race's American edition, following season 14 star Willow Pill's victory last year. Before that, Sasha's former roommate and close friend, Kylie Sonique Love, became the first trans contestant to win an overall iteration of Drag Race in the United States when she won the All Stars 6 crown.

Mama Ru announced the season 15 winner at the end of an epic grand finale, which saw Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra, and Sasha fronting solo musical numbers set to original tunes, before Ru whittled the finalists down to a final two, Sasha and Anetra, for a lip-sync smackdown.

The duel marked a rematch from the pair's LaLaPaRuza battle in February, which saw Sasha squeezing out a victory over Anetra, who helped make the face-off one of the most memorable lip-syncs of the season.

Anetra went on to perform in what longtime judge Michelle Visage dubbed her favorite lip-sync of all time when she battled Marcia Marcia Marcia to Doja Cat's "Boss Bitch," which has racked up over 2.2 million views since March.

Earlier in the finale, RuPaul asked what Sasha dreams of doing next. She replied, "I love a good manifestation moment so I'm seeing my own TV show, I'm seeing acting, I'm seeing music, all thanks to this show and you."

Sasha was presented her official crown at a live finale viewing party in New York on Friday night, joined by Willow Pill and her fellow top-four sisters, Anetra, Mistress, and Luxx.

"It's such a privilege to be able to be on the show and to now have a platform to help everyone who looks like us not be so scared about everything that's going on in the world," she said, gesturing to herself and the other queens. "And to know that they still need to be doing drag, honey, because we're not going anywhere, babies!"

Though season 15 is over, there's plenty more Drag Race on deck for the remainder of 2023, with the previously announced All Stars 8 set to premiere in the near future, while several international spin-offs — including a Global All Stars competition as well as region-specific iterations in Brazil, Germany, Mexico — are also in the works.

Sasha get crowned as the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 winner

