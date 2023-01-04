EW exclusively debuts the first act of the new season featuring a deliciously dramatic clash over hair length, flexed muscles, a broken nose, and "masculine swag."

You know a season of RuPaul's Drag Race is going to slap when it takes approximately two minutes (literally) for the gals to pop off.

In EW's exclusive debut of the season 15 Werk Room entrances (below), the first four queens sashay onto set ready to take the crown — and each other's egos in the process.

After RuPaul opens the show with a note about "twists, turns, and downright goopery" in store, first up is Seattle's Irene Dubois, who jokes about the scent of her own perfume before reflecting on her sisterhood with season 14 finalist Bosco. "My drag is very much inspired by sci-fi fantasy and big, glamorous Texas drag queens. I always want to look like I rule some alien kingdom," she explains. "Bosco is actually my drag sister. We sort of came up in the Seattle drag scene together. She went the demon route, I went the alien route."

Next, New Jersey's Luxx Noir London shows up with major swag and a 40-inch wig — a length that Irene immediately (and hilariously) questions, much to Luxx's dismay. "I think you might've gotten scammed," Irene says before yelling to the crew: "Can we get a tape measure?"

"I could not believe that the fist second I walk in the room, some bitch is saying that my hair is not 40 inches! How dare you!" Luxx adds in a confessional.

Following Luxx is Aura Mayari, who was born in the Philippines and eventually settled in Nashville.

"My drag is a little bit of Beyoncé, a little bit of Rihanna, and a little bit of Justin Bieber, because I put on a little bit of masculine swag onstage when I perform," she explains.

When Aura joins the other girls, Luxx jokes that she's "excited to, like, win, and do really good and look really pretty," to which Irene squeals, "Delusion!"

RuPaul's Drag Race The first 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 Werk Room entrance looks. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder (3)

Finally, New York City theater performer Marcia Marcia Marcia enters the Werk Room with a bandage over her nose, a clear reference to her namesake Brady Bunch character who was memorably pelted in the face with a football. She also promises to start "weaponizing" her BFA immediately as the season progresses.

Closing out the teaser, Irene keeps the Brady Bunch vibe going: "She kind of looks like Jan," which prompts a face crack from Marcia to rival that of Drag Race season 12 star Jan.

Find out how the queens fare against the competition — including 16 total queens, the largest in the show's her-story — in front of guest judge Ariana Grande when the two-part RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premiere airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: