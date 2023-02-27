Spice tells EW about her on-stage rap to RuPaul after she was ousted from the competition — plus she shares the first thing she said to Sugar when the twins finally reunited.

RuPaul might've targeted her with on-set snipers while Michelle Visage had the queen in her crosshairs for that giddy runway trot, but Spice is locked and loaded to give her drag career a kick of flavor after her RuPaul's Drag Race elimination.

Though there's never been a queen quite like Spice in Drag Race's 14-year life-span — unless you count her twin sister, Sugar, who left weeks ago — the show's cupboard is now bare when it comes to the kooky condiments she dashed all over the Main Stage, as the TikTok sensation exited the competition at the end of the show's 200th episode on Friday after her performance in the Crystal Ball runway challenge.

But, Spice is ready to turn up the heat with a candid exit interview, in which she admits that she had no idea what RuPaul was talking about when she sent a sniper after her two weeks ago, discusses her on-stage rap to Mama Ru following her elimination, and what she said to Sugar when the siblings finally reunited after their respective exits. Read on for the full conversation, and tune in to the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How are you Spice?

SPICE: I am amazing, I am hot and bored as usual…. Being hot and bored is a lifestyle. It's also a mindset.

Has RuPaul called off the snipers since filming so you can live in peace?

I think so, because my dumb ass didn't even know what a sniper was. I thought it was some sort of scissor, like, to get rid of something. I knew what it was, but I didn't know exactly what it was. Someone was like, "No, babes, it's a gun." Like, oop, she was really trying to come for me!

Were you trying to get a rise out of them when you trotted off stage two weeks ago?

Of course. I start planning my little steps, I have fun with things. I get a little bored sometimes. My little producer mindset was like, What would be something funny to do to get the girls on their toes? Up to that point in the competition, I'd never had the opportunity to do so, because I was always safe. I never had my own moment…. I planned it, and once Michelle had her whole thing with that, I was like, Oh, baby, don't give me a moment like this, I'm going to run with it.

Outside of snipers, you were also the target of a sweet thing last week, when Anetra had her sights set on you to save in the LaLaPaRuza. Were you gagged when she did?

When I tell you I was so gagged. I didn't expect her to say my name because I was so convinced that I was going home. I had my exit line ready, like, Well, it's over girls. You see me having fun with it because I was like, this is literally my last day, so let me do whatever. It's not that I wanted to go home, I wanted to stay, but I came to terms with it because I [thought] Ru is not living for me, he's not saving me in these lip-syncs. I thought I was out.

Drag Race. MTV/World of Wonder Spice reveals she did a full rap for RuPaul before her 'RuPaul's Drag Race' elimination. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Did you have a different exit line than what you said on this episode?

No, it was the same thing. I was debating on saying, "Ugh, I'm still bored."

How long did it take Anetra to make the decision on stage?

It was quick, it took her a couple of seconds.

In Untucked you paid her back by saying you initially underestimated her.

People need context! I thought it was my last day and once I got saved and walked in and everyone was so nice and happy to see me, that was my favorite day of filming the whole show. I was taking all the shots, I was having some of her drink, I was gone. I was like, I'm getting Olive Garden…. I got the fettucine noodles. It was lovely. Me saying that to Anetra, you know when you're drunk and it comes out like word vomit? I just meant to say to not judge a book by its cover, but it didn't really come out that way.

The Crystal Ball started with shattered glass as you gathered materials. Marcia and Luxx looked very annoyed, so, was there more chaos there than what we saw?

That's just a normal everyday thing for me, I'm tipsy tumbles over here. I fully thought they were going to cut that out of the episode. We had to stop and they had to reset everything.

Ru and Carson gave you pointers and told you that your silhouettes were similar. Did you try to alter the looks you brought with you that were already made, or did you ask your new parents Mistress and Malaysia to help you?

The outfits I brought, those can't be changed, the only thing that can be changed is the outfit I'm making. They were so confusing, [telling me] "You've got to drag it up and add more fabric." On the Main Stage, Ru told me, "I love the top so much, I would've kept it a mini skirt." I was like, What? I knew with these fans, if I walked down there with another mini skirt, they would've been like, "Off with her head, demolish that twink!" I'm happy with how my outfit came out and I felt gorgeous.

After Michelle criticized your runway trot last week, did you have to do old-school America's Next Top Model runway practice?

Of course. That's the gag, the runways are edited down to seconds, but I'm always thinking that I need a bunch of different things. If they use it, they use it. I was excited to give glam, I was channeling my Tyra. Don't tell me to channel Tyra or ANTM, because I'll do it. She didn't say to, but in my mind, I was.

You ended up in the bottom with Salina EsTitties, and this didn't appear to be a choreographed lip-sync like the one you did with Sugar. Did you have a plan for this lip-sync in mind, and did you try to get Salina to choreograph with you?

I remember talking to Salina in Untucked, like, "Girl, what are you doing for this song?" And she was like, "I'm feeling my fantasy, it's like a ballad." I'm listening to the song, like, This is not a ballad. My mindset going into that lip-sync was, I knew what time it was, I knew they were [probably] sending me home, but in that moment, I was like, I'm going out with a bang, I'm not going to make this look all lovey-dovey, I'll have emotion, but I have to have my tricks. We were leaving and I was like, "Oh my God, I need my disco ball," and they were trying to find it and I was like, "I'm not going out there until I get the disco ball." I'm just going to make love to the disco ball and throw it around and do my craziness.

Did you intend to shatter the ball?

I wanted that to break into pieces! If this disco ball doesn't break and we need a cleanup on aisle 6, we have a problem. And there definitely was a cleanup…

After the "Don't Go Yet" lip-sync last week, you again didn't know the lyrics to this song. Did you try to learn them, or had you just accepted your fate?

I tried to learn the lyrics as fast as I could with the five minutes we had…. I knew the chorus, me and Sugar did a TikTok to that Lil Nas X song, but a TikTok is six seconds, so I only knew the six seconds…. The 5,000 times I lip-synced on that show, I never knew a damn word. I was just going with it. We're just going to be saying watermelon and do what we did last time.

You suggested in Untucked that your drag wasn't taken as seriously as the other queens. Did you still feel that way after Ru told you to sashay away?

At the very end, I got Ru to get it. I think, with the exit and trotting away. I don't know if they kept in my rap or not.

You rapped?

I did a full rap for you. Before I walked off and trotted away, I was like, "Ru, I never got to do my little rap for you," and she was like, "Baby, we'll hear it on iTunes before it comes out." Out of nowhere, I started doing my rap…. They were dying of laughter. All the girls were like, "That was the best exit, that was iconic…." I think they wrote me off as someone who was strange or too unserious because of how it went down with Sugar. Growing up, with twins, sometimes if someone gets into a fight with one of the twins, they write the other one off. Unfortunately, I think that happened with me, and it ended up being fine.

Did this experience change the way you think you're going to approach drag in the future?

I left, and I felt so relieved, like, Oh my God, I can now just do what I want to do. Of course, I was doing what I want to do there, but it's a competition, so you have to conform to what these people want from you if you want to be smart about it. To some extent, you do that, but doing the show is similar to, maybe you have a guy you like or you have a crush on someone and you're giving "pick me!" energy without realizing, like, "Like me! I can be like this!" but, eventually, you're going to stop going back to that guy. I'm not going to be Boo Boo the Fool and chase you. It was like that. I left, like, they're not really getting me, but I know I'm successful for a reason outside the show…. I took things into consideration, but, I ultimately left and will have fun with my art and continue what I'm doing.

RuPaul's Drag Race Spice reveals sweet reunion with Sugar after her 'RuPaul's Drag Race' elimination. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

What was the first thing you said to Sugar after you were reunited?

The story about me and Sugar finally meeting for the first time, even the producers, before I left, they were telling me, "I'd love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation." I ran up the stairs, Sugar was so gagged, we hugged each other, and we looked into each other's eyes and said, "They hated us!" and laughed. It was a fun moment. That night, we walked to the grocery store, we couldn't' stop talking, she was like, "Tell me everything!" We were finally reunited.

Since getting emotional a few weeks ago about your family struggles, have things improved since they've seen the show?

It's hard. I don't think anyone goes on a reality show and is like, "I'm going to get into my traumas!" Things happen for a reason, that was probably the only way our family was going to hear us at that point. Things are so much better now, things have come around since the show, and things take time.

Have you heard from Miley Cyrus yet?

No, I have not heard from Miley. I'm a little scared to, because I'm sure she has a restraining order against me, like, "Get that twink away from me!" If she hates me, it is what it is, but, I love you still, Miley!

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: