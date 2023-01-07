Two queens engaged in a little kai kai before joining RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 queen reveals which fellow cast member she dated — and why they broke up

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

The ghosts of kai kai past are already haunting RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

Following the two-episode premiere's dramatic fireworks in the Werk Room and on the Main Stage, the queens of the season gathered for their first Untucked kiki of the year, during which Connecticut queen Robin Fierce made a revelation about her romantic past with a fellow season 15 queen.

"There was a time that me and Amethyst dated for a short time," she told the gals during Friday's installment of the popular Drag Race after-show. When she clarified that she met Amethyst "out of drag first," Salina EsTitties joked: "And then you saw her drag and broke up with her?"

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 premiere reveals which queens previously dated. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Robin explained why their relationship didn't work out, though. "Amethyst is a very bad texter and communicator, and I'm also very busy, so we never really lined up," she recalled.

Earlier on the full Drag Race premiere, Amethyst teased in a confessional that she knew Robin "better than anybody else in this competition," and hinted at their "little past" together.

"If Amethyst would like to tell y'all, I will let her do that," Robin said in a confessional of her own, laughing as she continued. "People at home, don't try to 'ship us. I will block you."

Robin and Amethyst's romance isn't the first in Drag Race her-story: Manila Luzon entered season 3 after her partner, the late Sahara Davenport, had competed; season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen and Miz Cracker famously hooked up outside of the show's walls; and sparks flew between Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo back on season 11, among other Drag Race couplings.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Friday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: