Ex-Best Buy employee Robin Fierce performs an electronics sales pitch in EW's group interview teasing twists, drama, Ariana Grande, and which queen brought porn to share with her sisters.

Buckle up, buttercups: RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 isn't going to be a smooth ride (in the best way possible).

EW's full group interview with the biggest cast in Drag Race her-story (above) is just that, with the queens teasing larger-than-life, epic drama and an unexpected twist that could change the game entirely as the show progresses. But, while the clashes and competition get heated, it all boils down to the show reconnecting with its roots as a celebration of playful shade, quick-fire wit, and, of course, stunning, big-haired, loud-mouthed, unabashed drag.

"The girls are unhinged this season," says Sugar, who, alongside her identical twin, Spice, entered the Werk Room as the first pair of siblings to compete on the show at the same time. "We're going balls to the wall, we're on MTV, we're giving you Jersey Shore!"

"What makes our relationships even more genuine, I can call everyone here my real sister," says Houston's Mistress Isabelle Brooks. "We've cried, laughed, cussed each other out, cut up, we've done everything, bitch. We've seen each other at highs and lows, and that's what makes us sisters. Period," she explains, while Los Angeles-based queen Salina EsTitties adds: "The way that season 14 was so best friend-y, it was like, girl, we get it. That's not our story here! That's not the case at all."

Salina also promises a twist that rivals that of the season 14 chocolate bar, though the "power lies a lot more in [the queens'] hands" than any twist we've seen before.

EW RuPaul's Drag Race Interview 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 cast promises this year isn't 'Best Friends Race' | Credit: EW

Elsewhere in the conversation, Princess Poppy reveals that — in the great tradition of Lady Camden last year — she brought porn for her sisters to share while they decompressed on filming breaks.

"I got a really cheap DVD player so it was all in black and white, and it felt like I was in the '40s," Princess recalls.

Jax says she, too, brought adult videos — but only shared them with Loosey LaDuca, who had to watch them on a broken DVD player with a cracked screen "right where all the action was."

In a move that Sasha Colby calls the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Porn Players," the cast says they discreetly slipped the player to each other, which Mistress used to her advantage as she studied the competition's interests.

"When you plug it in, you could see where the last girl stopped it at," she says. "I wanted it for scientific purposes.... I opened it, and Salina put time stamps for me."

Watch EW's full group interview with the cast above, in which former Best Buy employee Robin Fierce attempts to sell us a real computer monitor using her saleswoman expertise while the queens discuss Ariana Grande as a guest judge, Ts Madison as a regular on the panel, recreating season 1's iconic wet-car photo shoot, how they feel about Bianca Del Rio judging their fashions on The Pit Stop recap show, who is in the running for the Untucked crown, and much more.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

