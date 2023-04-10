See RuPaul's Drag Race queens channel Mean Girls and more in stunning season 15 finale looks
- TV Show
Only the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale could channel the Mean Girls prom, a quinceañera, heaven, and hell all at once.
The stunning looks that hit the red carpet at the April 1 finale taping in Los Angeles transformed the United Artists Theatre at the historic Ace Hotel into a progressive fashion show pushing drag into the future with looks ranging from spooky to ooky, kooky, and creepy.
Before the top four finalists — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby — battle it out for the season 15 crown on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, see all of the queens' finale looks from the red carpet below.
Irene Dubois' season 15 finale look
Princess Poppy's season 15 finale look
Sugar's season 15 finale look
Amethyst's season 15 finale look
Robin Fierce's season 15 finale look
Aura Mayari's season 15 finale look
Jax's season 15 finale look
Spice's season 15 finale look
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's season 15 finale look
Marcia Marcia Marcia's season 15 finale look
Salina EsTitties' season 15 finale look
Loosey LaDuca season's 15 finale look
Anetra's season 15 finale look
Luxx Noir London's season 15 finale look
Mistress Isabelle Brooks' season 15 finale look
Sasha Colby's season 15 finale look
