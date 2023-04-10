See RuPaul's Drag Race queens channel Mean Girls and more in stunning season 15 finale looks

Princess Poppy lives her Regina George fantasy while Sasha Colby looks ravishing in red.
By Joey Nolfi April 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
RuPaul's Drag Race

Only the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale could channel the Mean Girls prom, a quinceañera, heaven, and hell all at once.

The stunning looks that hit the red carpet at the April 1 finale taping in Los Angeles transformed the United Artists Theatre at the historic Ace Hotel into a progressive fashion show pushing drag into the future with looks ranging from spooky to ooky, kooky, and creepy.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale looks
Before the top four finalists — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby — battle it out for the season 15 crown on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, see all of the queens' finale looks from the red carpet below.

Irene Dubois' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Irene Dubois' season 15 finale look

Read Irene's exit interview.

Princess Poppy's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Princess Poppy's season 15 finale look

Read Poppy's explanation of why she's stepping back from drag.

Sugar's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Sugar's season 15 finale look

Read Sugar's exit interview.

Amethyst's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Amethyst's season 15 finale look

Read Amethyst's exit interview.

Robin Fierce's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Robin Fierce's season 15 finale look

Read Robin's exit interview.

Aura Mayari's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Aura Mayari's season 15 finale look

Read Aura's exit interview.

Jax's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Jax's season 15 finale look

Read Jax's exit interview.

Spice's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Spice's season 15 finale look

Read Spice's exit interview.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's season 15 finale look

Read Malaysia's exit interview.

Marcia Marcia Marcia's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Marcia Marcia Marcia's season 15 finale look

Read Marcia's exit interview.

Salina EsTitties' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Salina EsTitties' season 15 finale look

Read Salina's exit interview.

Loosey LaDuca's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Loosey LaDuca season's 15 finale look

Read Loosey's exit interview.

Anetra's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Anetra's season 15 finale look

Read Anetra's breakdown of her iconic duck song.

Luxx Noir London's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Luxx Noir London's season 15 finale look

Read Luxx's sweet recollection of the emotional moment she shared with Mama Ru.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Mistress Isabelle Brooks' season 15 finale look

Read Mistress' response to internet trolls.

Sasha Colby's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look
Sasha Colby's season 15 finale look

Read Sasha's memories of Christening the Drag Race season 15 set.

