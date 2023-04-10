Princess Poppy lives her Regina George fantasy while Sasha Colby looks ravishing in red.

See RuPaul's Drag Race queens channel Mean Girls and more in stunning season 15 finale looks

Only the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale could channel the Mean Girls prom, a quinceañera, heaven, and hell all at once.

The stunning looks that hit the red carpet at the April 1 finale taping in Los Angeles transformed the United Artists Theatre at the historic Ace Hotel into a progressive fashion show pushing drag into the future with looks ranging from spooky to ooky, kooky, and creepy.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale looks 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale looks | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Before the top four finalists — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby — battle it out for the season 15 crown on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, see all of the queens' finale looks from the red carpet below.

Irene Dubois' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Irene Dubois' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Irene Dubois' season 15 finale look

Princess Poppy's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Princess Poppy's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Princess Poppy's season 15 finale look

Sugar's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Sugar's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Sugar's season 15 finale look

Amethyst's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Amethyst's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Amethyst's season 15 finale look

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 finale red carpet Robin Fierce's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Robin Fierce's season 15 finale look

Aura Mayari's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Aura Mayari's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Aura Mayari's season 15 finale look

Jax's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Jax's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Jax's season 15 finale look

Spice's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Spice's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Spice's season 15 finale look

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's season 15 finale look

Marcia Marcia Marcia's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Marcia Marcia Marcia's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Marcia Marcia Marcia's season 15 finale look

Salina EsTitties' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Salina EsTitties' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Salina EsTitties' season 15 finale look

Loosey LaDuca's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Loosey LaDuca's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Loosey LaDuca season's 15 finale look

Anetra's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Anetra's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Anetra's season 15 finale look

Luxx Noir London's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Luxx Noir London's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Luxx Noir London's season 15 finale look

Mistress Isabelle Brooks' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Mistress Isabelle Brooks' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Mistress Isabelle Brooks' season 15 finale look

Sasha Colby's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look Sasha Colby's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Sasha Colby's season 15 finale look

