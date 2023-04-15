Mama Ru gave Mackie the award after years of collaboration — and numerous RuPaul's Drag Race references — together.

RuPaul just brought things full-circle as she honored RuPaul's Drag Race's first-ever guest judge — Hollywood fashion legend Bob Mackie — with the show's inaugural Giving Us Life-time Achievement Award.

The Emmy-winning host presented the legendary Oscar-nominated designer, 84, with the first iteration of the new award for his decades-long work in creating some of the most memorable, dazzling designs in pop culture history on Friday's Drag Race season 15 grand finale.

"To all the queens around the world, don't let anyone or anything dim your sparkle," Mackie said, accepting the award from RuPaul.

Mackie and RuPaul have a storied past, with the pair working together on numerous occasions, with RuPaul rocking a memorable silver, winged gown designed by Mackie to the 1995 VH1 Fashion and Music Awards — a look the drag superstar later wore for a performance on the scripted Netflix series AJ and the Queen.

Mackie was the very first guest judge on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 premiere in 2009. Season 13 contestant Kahmora Hall later branded herself as "The Mackie Doll" as she wore one of the mastermind's vintage creations on the Main Stage. Season 15 contestant Luxx Noir London also trotted a dress inspired by one of Mackie's designs down the Main Stage for the Night of 1,000 Beyoncés runway, for which she wore a glistening number that recalled similar looks worn by Beyoncé, Cher, Tina Turner, Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, and Mama Ru herself in the past.

Mackie made headlines in May 2022 for an EW interview in which he slammed Kim Kardashian's decision to attend the Met Gala in a vintage 1962 Marilyn Monroe dress he first sketched at the age of 23.

"I thought it was a big mistake," Mackie told EW of the Jean Louis gown, which Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

During the award presentation at the finale, RuPaul also announced that a documentary about Mackie would be "coming out later this year."

See Mackie receive the Giving Us Life-time Achievement Award from RuPaul at the Drag Race season 15 grand finale above.

