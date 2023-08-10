Sugar and Spice wear fake teeth, while Sasha bares all in her iconic lip-sync against Anetra in previously unaired footage included in the Paramount+ extended episodes.

Among the new footage sprinkled throughout the first half of season 15 (which initially ran 60-minute installments on MTV before longer editions returned in March) are more of RuPaul's Werk Room walk-throughs, the return of the panel deliberations at the end of judging, more Snatch Game jokes (including Sugar asking Ru for her "body count"), and lengthier lip-syncs.

"Ahhh the infamous fake teeth moment finally revealed," biological sibling contestants Sugar and Spice captioned a video on TikTok, which included a previously nixed shot of the pair wearing mangled, false teeth during their bonkers choreographed episode 4 performance of "You Better Run" by Pat Benatar.

A title card the twins typed over the video also joked that the lip-sync contained the "un-aired moment of Sugar and Spice trolling the judges and production" with their respective mouthpieces.

Sadly, the alleged rap Spice told EW she performed for RuPaul following her episode 9 elimination did not make it into the extended cut.

Elsewhere, the fan-favorite episode 8 duel between Sasha and Anetra got a pumped-up presentation for its streaming debut as well. The Paramount+ iteration of the performance (set to Fifth Harmony's "I'm in Love With a Monster") now contains more of the duo's dance moves through the middle of the song — including more butt-jiggling action from Sasha.

Sasha — a prior Miss Continental pageant winner — ultimately won the Emmy-nominated season with a lip-sync that she exclusively told EW deliberately showed off her body as a "f--- you" to conservatiive politicians pushing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation in America.

"It was a specific choice to be naked in these times. I wanted them to see what they're trying to eradicate," Sasha told EW's Quick Drag podcast in April, moments after her crowning. " With this legislation and everything happening, for me to represent Drag Race and such a huge conglomerate like MTV and be exactly what [conservatives] want to eradicate is so powerful. I understand the eyes on me, which is why I wanted to be naked. I wanted to normalize this trans body!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 extended episodes are now streaming on Paramount+. Catch up on all of the season 15 (and All Stars 8) tea in EW's Quick Drag podcast recaps below.

