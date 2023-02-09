Fans rejoice! RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is getting longer episodes again.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is answering fan prayers and bringing 90-minute episodes back, back, back, back, back again.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series made the long-awaited announced Thursday that beginning Friday, March 10, weekly episodes will expand from their current 60-minute format back to 90 minutes on the show's new network home at MTV.

"Get ready, racers," the show's official account tweeted. "#DragRace returns to 90-minute episodes starting Friday March 10."

Season 15 debuted on Jan. 6 with its new hour-long format, which drew pointed responses from viewers on social media — many of whom took issue with the show's shorter runtime and abbreviated rollout.

The channel also moved its new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo to the hour immediately following Drag Race, replacing the regular slot occupied by companion show Untucked, which moved to 10 p.m. weekly as a result.

Still, despite the clipped runtime, the new season represented the largest cast in the show's 14-year history, with 16 new queens — including pageant legend Sasha Colby and viral TikTok twin superstars Sugar and Spice — sashaying into the Werk Room to compete for the biggest cash prize ($200,000) the show has ever offered.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is expanding to 90-minute episodes on MTV | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

While episodes ran shorter than usual (Drag Race began running 90-minute episodes on season 10 back in 2018), season 15 still delivered high-stakes drama — including a memorable clash between Sasha, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Luxx Noir London, and Marcia Marcia Marcia across last week's episode.

"The girls are unhinged this season," Sugar previously told EW of season 15. "We're going balls to the wall, we're on MTV, we're giving you Jersey Shore!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Listen to EW's Quick Drag, a new recap series featuring weekly interviews with the queens, in the podcast feed below.

