The bottom two queens notched a Drag Race first with a performance that appeared to be entirely choreographed from the start.

RuPaul's Drag Race just had one of the most bonkers lip-syncs in her-story

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

Twins that slay together, stay together — even when lip-syncing on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Season 15's highly anticipated Snatch Game episode featured the largest-ever edition of the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge, with two separate groups of seven queens playing RuPaul's iconic game. It ended with an equally bonkers double dose of dancing diva energy when real-life siblings Sugar and Spice battled for a single remaining slot in the competition.

Drag Race Top and bottom performing contestants get critiques from the judges on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

The lip-sync — set to Pat Benatar's 1980 cover of the Young Rascals' 1966 tune "You Better Run" — began in typical fashion, with each twin performing in place on opposite ends of the stage. As Benatar sang further verses, however, Sugar and Spice met in the middle and walked backward down the runway together, performing similar (and often interactive) choreography through the song's chorus, which included Sugar chasing Spice with a shoe in her hand, Spice throwing an imaginary rope around Sugar and pulling her closer, and a fake slap thrown in for good measure.

"What is going on?" Marcia Marcia Marcia said of the performance in a confessional. "They seem to have choreographed the entire thing, somehow."

It all tracked with the twins' prior behavior in the Werk Room — namely their "canned bits" (as Marcia also pointed out in her voiceover) of rehearsed comedy they wielded on episode 1 (and in EW's group interview with the cast before the premiere).

Sugar Spice lip sync drag race Sugar and Spice lip-sync on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

While RuPaul seemed to be entertained by the performance (he chuckled several times, and could be seen smiling throughout), panelist Michelle Visage's face seemed to waver between amused and confused, while guest judge Amandla Stenberg looked on with a blank stare before applauding the duo toward the end.

When the music stopped, Mama Ru declared Spice to be the winner, and — despite the twins vowing to leave the competition altogether if one of them were to sashay away — Sugar became the third queen to exit the season, following Irene Dubois on episode 2 and Princess Poppy on episode 3.

Drag Race Sugar and Spice on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

Though the Sugar and Spice lip-sync ranks among the most peculiar dance battles in Drag Race her-story, it's far from the only bizarre (yet nonetheless entertaining) occurrence on the Main Stage. Mimi Imfurst memorably hoisted India Ferrah into the air (against her will) on season 3's episode 4 lip-sync back in 2011, prompting RuPaul to utter the famous phrase, "Drag is not a contact sport."

Other whacky, unorthodox lip-syncs from the Drag Race vault include Ginny Lemon walking off the set during the middle of her lip-sync on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 and Charlie Hides standing in one place ("Do something, Charlie!") for the entirety of Britney Spears' "I Wanna Go" — all of which also occurred on their respective season's fourth episode.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: