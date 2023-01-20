Check out the costumes Irene Dubois and more eliminated season 15 queens would've worn on the runway if they hadn't sashayed away.

See RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 eliminated queen runway looks that didn't make the Main Stage

They might've walked their ducks right out of the Werk Room, but the eliminated queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 still have plenty of fashionable excellence to quack into existence — and EW is rounding up images of all of the delectable designs the cast would've worn if they hadn't sashayed away from the competition.

After her elimination at the end of episode 2, Irene Dubois — this season's Porkchop Loading Dock inductee — shared a "fun fact" about the metallic creation she planned to wear at the end of episode 3.

"Originally, I was going to wear the gown I wore for the red carpet, but when I read over the prompt, it emphasized metals (gold, silver, bronze, platinum)," she tweeted alongside a photo of the dress she wore to the season 15 premiere in New York City, which served as her OG inspiration and glistened with shades of silver and purple. "So I had a friend whip up this little diddy! I love them both!!"

See below for the looks we didn't get to see on the show, plus EW's interviews with eliminated queens.

Elimination interviews so far:

Irene Dubois attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Eliminated queens' runway looks:

Episode 3: "All Queens Go to Heaven" (Runway theme: Metallica)

Irene Dubois:

Watch new episodes of Drag Race every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV to find out which queens will contribute to the list of eliminated queen runway looks above, and check back as we update the roster with even more outfits from the cast over the weeks ahead.

