The competition series also ups its cash prize to $200,000 for the new season on MTV, with a promo that pays homage to the season 1 cast reveal from 2009.

RuPaul's Drag Race has set its largest cast ever at (a sensible) 16 queens set to enter the Werk Room for season 15.

Among the new queens — revealed Tuesday in a livestream event hosted by reigning champion Willow Pill — are an aspiring pop star, a New York City theater pro, a pair of twin TikTok superstars, and an esteemed Miss Continental pageant winner who's also the mother of season 14 breakout Kerri Colby. Each of the queens posed for a promo picture with an aesthetic that paid tribute to the season 1 cast reveal that dropped via Logo all the way back in 2009.

Following a previously announced network shift from VH1 to MTV, the Emmy-winning World of Wonder-produced competition series' latest installment will also feature the largest prize in regular Drag Race her-story, with the queen who outlasts her season 15 sisters set to receive $200,000 — up from season 14's $150,000 pot, and double that of what winning queens have received since season 4.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

In addition to the MTV move, the Drag Race franchise announced Monday that a Global All Stars season was in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service, alongside new international spin-offs in Brazil, Mexico, and Germany.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premieres Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, followed immediately by new episodes of Untucked. See the full cast of queens below, and stay tuned for more EW content with the new queens in the weeks ahead.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Amethyst

Amethyst

City: West Hartford, Conn.

Instagram: @theamethystera

Official bio: A mix of pop princess and meme queen, Amethyst is here to make it crystal clear: She's pretty, witty and… she came to slay. Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and now she wants to show the world why she's the jewel in the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Anetra

Anetra

City: Las Vegas

Instagram: @iamanetra

Official bio: Straight outta Sin City, Anetra is a self-described stunt queen who can deliver splits, dips and all the tricks to slay the stage. She may seem low-key at times, but still waters run deep. Plus, with serious Tae Kwon Do skills, she's ready to take all the other queens out, one by one. Chop 'til ya drop!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Aura Mayari

Aura Mayari

City: Nashville

Instagram: @auramayari

Official bio: It's time to get caught up in the electrifying aura of Aura Mayari! This high-kicking, high-energy Filipina goddess is known for slaying the stages in Nashville. And watch out —because she brings a little sexy swagger to her drag.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Irene Dubois

Irene Dubois

City: Seattle

Instagram: @irenethealien

Official bio: Attention, Earthlings, the alien queen has landed! Outspoken and out of this world, Irene Dubois combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit! Plus, she's Bosco's drag sister, so expect eclectic, extravagant drag, with a touch of high drama!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Jax

Jax

City: Queens

Instagram: @getjaxed

Official bio: Get ready for flips and twirls galore, because Jax is here to get things jumpin'! The self-described Simone Biles of drag grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer, and now she's ready to go for the gold in the Olympics of drag! Originally from Connecticut, her style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop honey. BAM!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Loosey LaDuca

Loosey LaDuca

City: Ansonia, Conn.

Instagram: @looseyladuca

Official bio: Construction worker by day, singing-and-dancing drag diva by night… Loosey LaDuca is ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist, powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey is the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She's a queen who has it all. Now, she just needs a crown.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London

City: East Orange, N.J.

Instagram: @luxxnoirlondon

Official bio: Who ordered the diva-licious dazzler? Luxx Noir London is an effervescent ingénue whose stunning style is matched only by her no-holds-barred attitude. She's always ready to tell it like it "t-i-s!" And while Luxx may be this season's youngest queen, she's got the confidence to take her all the way. Just ask her!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

City: Miami

Instagram: @foxxy_doll

Official bio: Believe it or not, the sensational and motivational Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race Main Stage! A professional makeup artist and hair stylist to the stars, this opinionated foxy mama is bringing veteran skills and thrills to the competition, and she is not afraid to show these younger queens what real drag is!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Marcia Marcia Marcia

Marcia Marcia Marcia

City: New York

Instagram: @marciax3nyc

Official bio: OMG, she's the most popular girl in school — and mom's favorite! It's Marcia Marcia Marcia! This NYC ingénue sings, dances, and brings Broadway chops to the Main Stage. And she's got much more than a hunch — she's ready to go all the way!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

City: Houston

Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks

Official bio: Houston we do not have a problem! Hailing from the great state of Texas, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the epitome of classic Southern drag! She calls herself "Houston's Heavyweight Champ," and, trust, she came to pack a punch. Gutsy, glamorous, and full of attitude, our Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag, and now she's ready to rule the school.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Princess Poppy

Princess Poppy

City: San Francisco

Instagram: @poppyprincesspoppy

Official bio: Straight out of a fairy tale, by way of San Francisco, Princess Poppy brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition. She sings, raps, acts, and dances… all served up with a twisted sense of humor. She's already been a TikTok sensation, but now this powerful young Princess wants a new crown.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Robin Fierce

Robin Fierce

City: Hartford, Conn.

Instagram: @therobinfierce

Official bio: Make way for Connecticut's grand diva, the Robin Fierce! A mix of Beyoncé sass and Diahann Carroll class, this proudly bougie beauty is ready to shine her light for the world! She may sometimes have a chill vibe, but when she hits the stage, expect kicks and cartwheels for days!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Salina EsTitties

Salina EsTitties

City: Los Angeles

Instagram: @estitties

Official bio: ¡Hola! Salina EsTitties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A, baby! A fiery self-described combo of chola street style and campy comedy, Salina is a take-no-prisoners performer. From the bar scene to TV, film and commercial work, this saucy sister stays booked and busy! She's got a mouth, big drag, and big plans to win.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby

City: Los Angeles

Instagram: @sashacolby

Official bio: The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental, and as Kerri Colby's drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she's got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is fierce. Officially.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Spice

Spice

City: Los Angeles

Instagram: @sugarsworld_

Official bio: Making her-story as one-half of Drag Race's first-ever identical twin contestants, Spice has arrived with her TikTok superstar sister, Sugar! These living dolls may be new to performing, but they're ready to double the fun and the drama this season. Take note: Spice is the edgier diva of the duo, and she's ready to prove that she's got plenty of flavor to stand on her own!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Sugar

Sugar

City: Los Angeles

Instagram: @sugarsworld_

Official bio: Hope you've got a sweet tooth, because social media superstar Sugar has arrived! She and her TikTok twin sister, Spice, may have come as a package deal, but when it comes to snatching the Drag Race crown, Sugar's ready to taste victory all on her own. But how can you tell these twins apart? "It's easy," says Sugar. "I'm the prettier one."

