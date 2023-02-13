Aura tells EW no one clocked the fact that she didn't know the lyrics to "Sweetest Pie" and performed "facial acrobatics" to distract them from noticing.

The drafty Daytona Wind acting challenge has blown Aura Mayari, the trade of season 15, up and out of RuPaul's Drag Race. But, before she left, she treated us to a slice of her sweetest pie — sprinkled with a few raspberries.

Nashville's self-described "Filipina moon goddess" hilariously reveals to EW that, after landing in the bottom two against Jax for her performance in the challenge, she lip-synced for her life without knowing the words to this week's final tune: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's pop-R&B banger "Sweetest Pie," which features a complex mix of breathy vocals and rapid-fire rap.

Read on for EW's full exit interview with Aura for even more tea on her Drag Race run, including her thoughts on where her relationship stands with Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London, assigning roles for the Daytona Wind acting challenge, and an update on how backlash from fans and review shows from other RuGirls have impacted her mental health in recent weeks.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Keep up with all of our coverage by subscribing to EW's Quick Drag podcast for more recaps and interviews throughout the season.

Drag Race. MTV/World of Wonder Aura Mayari reveals she didn't know the words to her 'RuPaul's Drag Race' elimination lip-sync. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before the show began, we made history for the fraternity community in our first interview, when you revealed that you were in a frat. What has the response been like from that community?

AURA MAYARI: I got a lot of DMs from people involved in fraternities. The reception has been crazy. My fraternity brothers went to Roscoe's [viewing party] last Friday when I was there, in Chicago. They were being their bro selves.

You've gone through a lot of online criticism recently, and you've opened up about mental health and your family history, which is one of the stories you said you talked about on the show, but it didn't make it to air. Why was that story important for you to talk about?

My dad passed away a couple of years ago due to depression and anxiety. Me sharing that on the show took a lot. I had a conversation with my mom before I went to the show, because when people asked me how my dad died, it was always a weird topic. Mental health is something we don't really talk about, it's still a taboo topic, a lot of people feel weird about opening up about it. I got my mom's approval, even though I was hesitant to share that story about myself and my family. I knew that, by sharing that story, there were people who could relate to it, and it was also therapeutic for me…. It was a lot to take on. I feel like I wasn't able to be there for him, because I was also dealing with my own mental health. When he passed, I blamed myself. It took me a while to seek help and accept the fact that I need help and that I'm struggling. It was affecting my relationship with my family, my boyfriend, work, and also drag. I kind of lost motivation to do drag, and I slowed down and did less gigs each week, and eventually stopped doing drag. Then, I started doing therapy, which was a big step for me. It's a pride thing. As much as I don't want to say this, I felt weak asking for help, but I had a lot of people surrounding me who I truly love. If it wasn't for them, I don't know where I'd be.

You've had a rough go with recap shows and show alums critiquing you. Is your mental health journey why you spoke out against those critiques?

It's easier said than done when people say to ignore the comments. There are personal things being said. My reception is 50-50. There are a lot of nice people, and [many] that are just bullies, and you can't avoid those comments. I'm seeing a lot of people talking about my mannerisms, how I act on the show, and my choices in runways. When I did my Beautiful Nightmare, that's a mental health representation. I was in my feels during that time. It was a special moment for me because I was thinking about my dad and his struggles. As much as you look at a person and don't see somebody struggling with mental health, most of the time you don't see it until that person shares something about themselves.

We've seen reaction shows take a toll on queens this season. Irene called for them to end. Do you agree?

Everyone is free to do anything they want to do. We're all in the entertainment business, and you have to find ways to entertain people. I'm okay with review shows and podcasts. It's fine, but, also, I'd suggest for those people to do a little bit of research before you start talking on your microphones online. There's so much more to us rather than what you see on TV — especially now that it's 60 minutes.

There's been a lot of chatter about your Roscoe's appearance. Since the Twitter Spaces after that with Mistress, where do you stand with her and Luxx?

I also watched the [Roscoe's] viewing party and when I heard myself say [I wasn't close with Luxx and Mistress], I was like, oh, that's really not what I meant. I joined that Twitter Space, and I explained myself. Me, Mistress, and Luxx, we don't have beef at all. But, I understand where they were coming from. They were taken aback by what I said. It's one thing I need to learn. I'm going to be in the public eye, and I need to process more than usual before I say something. There was no bad intention. What I really meant was, there are 16 girls, there were people I vibed with and got close with, and there are people that I just didn't. I think they were offended when I said I stayed away from them because they provoked and instigated, which is true. I told them on the Twitter Space, I said, Mistress, Luxx, you guys openly said that you were doing that to be trolls on purpose, and we all knew it. I wanted to stay away from that, because I was dealing with my own anxieties…. that didn't mean I didn't like you as people or as sisters, I just wanted to stay away from it for my mental health, so I could focus and not have to deal with the games they openly said they were playing.

For the Daytona Wind sequel acting challenge, you assigned roles. Mistress and Malaysia had a clash last week, and before you and Mistress switched roles, you put them in the same scene. Were you trolling, there?

I'm going to lie now and say I did that on purpose. [Laughs] No, I didn't do that on purpose. I was being fair with the roles I assigned. I also asked them what roles they wanted to play, so I took that into consideration. I didn't realize Mistress and Malaysia would be in the same group, but it made good TV!

RuPaul's Drag Race Aura Mayari on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

You took the role of Fancy, but then gave it to Mistress after she said you weren't feeling it. The rest of the girls seemed to think she pulled one over on you. Did you talk with Mistress about that? Do you think she had your best interest at heart?

We didn't have a conversation after that, I just took the role. I was like, I'm going to be a team player, and if you think you can play this part better, let's switch…. I forgot who the character was at that time, but I was like, sure. When we were on stage for [judging], I was already getting bad critiques from the judges, and I was like, okay, I'm going to be in the bottom, they said it took me forever to do my lines and get in the vibe for it, but my outfit was fabulous. They went to Mistress and were saying all good stuff about her, and then this bitch said, "It wasn't even my original role; I switched because Aura didn't get the references."

She said that to the judges?

Yes, she did say that. But, in my head, I was like, say whatever you want, I'm going to be in the bottom. It's fine.

You didn't respond?

I didn't. I was already in my head telling myself, f---, I'm in trouble. I didn't have the energy to do that.

In hindsight, do you think if you would've kept the original role, you would've done better?

I think it would've been more playful for me. My part was kind of difficult for me to characterize. I misunderstood the script. [The script] said I was [supposed to be] sad and crying, so I took that and said I was sad about my husband's death, but when we filmed it, my critique from RuPaul was, "You're not supposed to be sad. You don't love this guy who just died." It took me a minute to reevaluate the character and change it up in the moment.

Unfortunately, you landed in the bottom two with Jax. It was a fun lip-sync—

Really?

I thought it was a fun lip-sync, when you were on the ground, rubbing all over your body.

I don't remember this lip-sync at all because I didn't know my f---ing words! It didn't show?

No!

Thank God. When I went home, I was beating myself up, like, oh my gosh, what the f--- did you do on that stage? Memorizing rap is really hard. I knew Jax knew the song because Jax said, "I don't understand why ya'll don't know 'Sweetest Pie,' because it's a bop," which made me nervous. In my head I'm like, f---, I don't know it. I memorized it before I went to bed that night. I was like, I'm good to go, if I lip-sync, I know the words. I woke up the next day, put on my earphones, listened to the song, and the words were completely gone.

What did you mouth on stage?

Bitch, [speaks in gibberish]. I knew the Dua Lipa part…. But not the Megan part.

Your gibberish worked.

Remember the first time we talked? One of the things I do is facial acrobatics. [Laughs]

That was a spoiler this whole time?

I told you!

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: