"I still, to this day, remember the exact conversation we had in her car, in my driveway, about how we were looking for different things," Amethyst tells EW's Quick Drag podcast.

They say every time RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Amethyst spills tea on her past relationship with Robin Fierce, an angel in Gay Heaven™ and/or Palm Springs (if you're Sasha Colby) gets its wings — and that's just what happened on the latest episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast.

Both Connecticut queens teased their prior romance several times on the first three episodes of the MTV competition series, but Amethyst exclusively tells EW (in the podcast episode below) how their courtship ultimately departed for the great mimosa glass in the sky.

"I told my truth, what I remember happening. I still, to this day, remember the exact conversation we had in her car, in my driveway, about how we were looking for different things," Amethyst clarifies to EW. "It was a mutual decision, because we were looking for different things."

Shortly after a preview of last week's episode aired, Robin tweeted questioning Amethyst's version of events in the clip that seemed to suggest their split was one-sided. "If Amethyst would like to tell y'all the truth, that's on her," she replied to a fan asking her to expand.

Amethyst says her quote on the show about deciding not to pursue things boiled down to making a decision for herself that was part of a mutual conversation. "So, me saying, 'I just don't want to pursue things any further,' it was a decision I made, and it was a decision that Robin also made. If she went on camera and said the exact same thing, it would've been the truth."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Robin Fierce and Amethyst on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

"[When] we both said what we were looking for, it couldn't have been more of the complete opposite," she recalls, adding that no romance rekindled on the Drag Race set.

Amethyst had a hand in another breakup, however, when she slayed her second lip-sync of the season, which led to Princess Poppy departing the show at the end of episode 3. Elsewhere in the podcast, Amethyst breaks down Poppy's chaotic approach to the Diana Ross number — including her reaction to the moment her fellow queen left the stage to dance alongside the safe queens who watched from the sidelines — unseen moments from Jax and Sugar's clash in the Werk Room, and whether or not she used the pads Irene Dubois left for her to use after the judges suggested she incorporate more curves into her silhouettes.

Listen to the full interview with Amethyst and our Drag Race season 15 episode 3 recap on the podcast episode above, and listen to the full season of EW's Quick Drag so far in the feed below.

