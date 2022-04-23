Willow Pill exclusively tells EW about molding her face for a four-headed finale look made by season 13's Utica, representing for disabled people, and why she might want to "phase a little bit out of drag."

She's 100 stories above Manhattan, perched just beyond the Edge observatory at Hudson Yards — one could say it's close enough to touch the Angles above — but the passion radiating from RuPaul's Drag Race star Willow Pill's face somehow feels like it stretches even higher into the night sky.

"It's amazing to hear from people how much my drag means to them," the 27-year-old exclusively tells EW moments after being crowned the winner of Drag Race season 14, conveniently framed by a window overlooking the (obviously) symbolic glow of New York City — territory now under her reign — twinkling 1,131 feet below. "But also, I think I need a big ego check."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Willow Pill attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at PEAK at Hudson Yards on April 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1) Willow Pill with her scepter after winning 'Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty for VH1

They're surprising words coming from a human who's spent the last four months captivating audiences with her transformative drag, artistry that's lifted spirits and dropped jaws for its monstrous design (two hands growing out of her head? Blood-red fungus eyes? A mold of her own head fastened to her crotch?) and piercingly poignant commentary on her own struggle to discovering her identity as a trans femme person as well as deep medical trauma — a great portion of which stems from her life with the kidney disease cystinosis.

"I'd love to be humbled," she continues. "I'd love to escape to the woods for a while and reconnect with myself, because you can kind of lose yourself in all the conflama of fame and celebrity. It feels great to have a huge notification from the world that I'm going in the right direction in my life."

She'll do so as the first out trans winner of a non-All Stars season of American Drag Race, a title she wears proudly, but has admitted in the past that it can feel overwhelming to be hoisted into the spotlight as the face of representation for any community. For now, she's thinking about phasing "a little bit out of drag" and more into acting, "absurd sketches and music," and a lot more "disgusting" and "dirty" with her art. In other words, just like she did on the show, Willow is going to do what Willow wants to do — she'll just do it all with a crown this time.

"For me, drag has to be weird and monstrous because life is weird and monstrous," she says. "I say on the show that my ultimate version of myself is having the queerness of the universe flowing through me. There's not anything queer about me, there's something queer about the universe and I am a channel for that. Life is nasty and difficult, and I just don't know how I'd hold to anything if I wasn't able to take the piss out of it and make it into something that's my own."

Read on for EW's full coronation interview with Willow Pill, in which she details writing the hilarious curmudgeon anthem "I Hate People" from her finale lip-sync, how season 13 queen Utica helped make three molds of her head for the solo lip-sync performance, and her epic pants-under-giant-suit reveal that helped cement her the crown — and America's hearts.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Winner Willow Pill Willow Pill wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: VH1

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're $150,000 richer. What's the first thing you want to do with the money?

WILLOW PILL: I don't know. I've never had this amount of money, and I honestly don't know what to do. Even though I should go out to an expensive dinner, I'll probably go to Chipotle after this.

Are you going to get that tattoo of Kornbread's ankle on your ass?

I'll do anything if I've got enough tequila in my body. That's on you. If you can get me drunk enough, I'll do it, baby.

We can't ignore the history that was made tonight. You're the first trans winner of a regular season of American Drag Race. You've said in the past that it can get overwhelming to feel like you have a responsibility to represent, but breaking that standard, what weight does that hold for you?

It feels amazing to me because this season broke so many boundaries and had so many firsts. What's important to me is that I'm representing people who are disabled and chronically ill. That's not something we see on television — especially not on reality television, because people who are ill and disabled are amazing, fun, nasty, and catty, and they're everything anyone else can be, times 25.

You've opened up in the past about the struggle you went through coming into your identity. Has feeling the validation from the judges and fans helped along that journey to feel more comfortable and secure in your identity?

You and [season 11 winner] Yvie Oddly I believe are only the second pair of queens from the same drag "family" that have won. Has Yvie texted or called you yet?

Bitch, I haven't even looked at my phone. It keeps vibrating, so I'm just going to shove it up my ass and ride it from there.

You've famously occupied a space many are jealous of: You've been spanked on the butt by Yvie's dad. What was that experience like, and did he like it?

I was wearing padding so I couldn't really feel much of it, so I'm going to ask for a redo.

One of the things I've admired about you is your candor in discussing anything and everything. You shift from hilarious and pointed comedic things to talking about real trauma and struggles. Why is it so important for you to hang on to those things and express them through weird, sometimes monstrous drag? Why does drag need to be weird or monstrous, for you?

Drag has to be weird and monstrous because life is weird and monstrous. I say on the show that my ultimate version of myself is having the queerness of the universe flowing through me. There's not anything queer about me, there's something queer about the universe, and I am a channel for that. Life is nasty and difficult, and I just don't know how I'd hold on to anything if I wasn't able to take the piss out of it and make it into something that's my own.

Speaking of making things your own, it became clear very early that you had a mastery not only of Drag Race, but reality TV in general. I loved watching you play your talents close to your chest and bring them out in a strategic way. In your own words, entering the Werk Room in a tank top and flip flops and not revealing that you were a great dancer until later on, was season 14 one big strategy for you? Did you go in knowing that's what you wanted to do?

I did have an idea of how I wanted to peel back the layers of myself through the competition, but it wasn't really strategy. I knew it would be authentic because the layers did peel back naturally, it wasn't forced, I wasn't hiding anything. I knew my style of drag would be underestimated. I knew naturally that's how things have gone for me in the past, and that would work to my advantage.

How did you feel about the Wiwwl Piwwl name?

Bitch, I love it. More screen time for me, my name is in more people's mouths, more money, next!

Willow Pill at Hudson Yards Willow Pill debuts three new heads on the 'Drag Race' season 14 finale. | Credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

Both of your finale performances mastered the art of the perfect reveal. Each time you did something, it was a genuine surprise as to what was underneath. Tell me about the concept and execution of both.

I had the idea to do the multi-head look a while back. I'd wanted to do a three-headed hydra monster for a long time. This was the perfect opportunity. That means a lot to me, because it's more than just those many sides to Willow, there's many people inside of me — and I mean that more than just sexually, there's a lot of people I had to be to escape what was happening to me, and those people still live inside. That's what each head represented — even the crotch one. I thought it would be a fabulous reveal for the Main Stage. For the pant reveal, I love to play with proportion, size, psychedelics. What would be more hilarious than having on the world's biggest suit to reveal the world's biggest pants? I'm so happy they were successful. We're 14 seasons in, and your reveals have got to be unexpected, the way Roxxxy Andrews intended.

Tell me about the idea for the story you told in "I Hate People."

I wanted to do something left-field. I didn't want it to be about me specifically, because drag can sometimes be a little over-branding of yourself. The other girls go right, I want to go left. I wanted a song that was true, and that is that I hate people. They really bother me. I wish it could just be me alone and my Beanie Babies.

Are there any interesting stories about how these looks came together?

Those faces were molded from my face — before I got a little bit of cheek fillers. So the cheeks are a little bit more full on mine and not on the plaster ones. That pant and jacket that was inspired by a sewing book that I saw on Instagram. They both just kind of fell into my lap at the right times.

Who did you work with?

I worked with Jay for Pay in Chicago, and the green three-headed look was made by Utica from season 13.

Do you have an inkling of where you want your career to go from here? Have you envisioned what this looks like in two or three years?

That's a big question, and I honestly don't know the answer. I would love to phase a little bit out of drag, I'd love to get more into acting and into absurd sketches and music. I kind of want my art to get more disgusting and dirty and more fun. For this year right now, I want to travel all over the world and meet people that have made me have the career that I have now.

Is there anything else that you want to say?

Yeah, I just want to say f--- her right in the p---y and thank you for this interview.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Willow Pill attends the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Watch Party + Red Carpet at PEAK at Hudson Yards on April 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1) 'Drag Race' season 14 winner Willow Pill on The Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City. | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty for VH1

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

