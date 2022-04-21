RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, this is your moment. Have it. Go ahead, the (finale) stage is here, and five deserving queens — Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill — are prepared to claim their $150,000 check (check!) and the most coveted crown in the world. Below, EW gauges the state of the queerest race on TV as the longest season in her-story winds down tighter than Daya's teeth around a crunchy dragonfly. Find out which queen we think will be crowned the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner below.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner

The season 14 queens in the running for the crown:

Attitude check! Except we're checking report cards instead of attitudes. (Ok, Jasmine Kennedie gets a little extra credit for her reunion attitude.)

Will Daya Betty win RuPaul's Drag Race season 14?

Daya Betty at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 finale

It's an unfortunate pattern in the realm of Drag Race, when a queen's stature atop the biggest platform of her career becomes tarnished by a spicy moment or an emotionally explosive tussle with her sisters. Worse for Daya, she's had several of those ("no offense" to Jasmine) throughout season 14, and the Drag Race fandom is notoriously unforgiving — and unwilling to accept that humanity is a fluid thing, or that there's no telling what kind of things will slip out of a drag queen's mouth while under intense pressure during long filming days in a competitive setting amid the biggest opportunity of her career.

Still, what a grown adult says is what a grown adult says, especially with a camera in her face, and Daya dug in her heels to stand by the sentiment — not the delivery — of the opinions spoken in recent episodes. And, judging by her demeanor at last week's reunion, which saw her break down in tears during a continuation of her on-camera clashes with Jasmine and Jorgeous (ignited over Daya's unfiltered perception of the quality of their drag), Daya seems to know her portrayal isn't the kind of narrative Drag Race winners have traditionally received.

As Silky Nutmeg Ganache (who regularly speaks out against the intensified backlash Black RuGirls receive, especially after her reception on season 11) explained last week on EW's BINGE podcast, it's no secret to a queen in question when she heads into the finale without the fandom's support. But that shouldn't discredit the great television Daya (who munched on an insect, was regularly and hilariously horny for the gals, and, let's be real, everyone loves a good sparring on Drag Race) gave us or her talent on the runway (I'm still gagging over her shoulder pads look).

Will one challenge victory and a few high moments on the Main Stage be enough to save the queen? There's hope for Daya thanks to the format of the finale, as each of the remaining queens will devise their own performance built around a song of her choice. Daya's tenure on the show proved she excels most when she's fully in her element, not second-guessing how well she's fitting a theme or rising to the occasion through the show's lens. Give her a gritty runway prompt or a rock-tinged lip-sync song (cue "Good 4 You" by Olivia Rodrigo), and her spirit on the stage comes alive. Left to her individual creativity versus attempting to mold her artistry to fit the show's standards, I expect to see Daya bow out in peak form, as she does best: gritty, wild, and (unapologetically) on her own terms.

Will Bosco win RuPaul's Drag Race season 14?

Bosco at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 finale.

"Flopsco." "Villainsco." "Finalesco." If her revolving door of Twitter names is any indication, the demon queen of Seattle has been many things to many people on season 14, and she knows it. But one thing remained consistent for Bosco this year: chaos. Whether it was popping off with Lady Camden over the coveted Moulin Ru! role of Saltine, gleefully bombing Snatch Game as Gwyneth Paltrow, or unwrapping the life-saving golden chocolate bar after being ousted in the biggest gag of the season, Bosco served nonstop spectacle — even if it came at the expense of her credibility on the runway (yes, she's seen the corset-and-panty commentary), and she embraced the mess (often with memes) at every turn.

It's strange that Bosco is the perceived underdog of the bunch, when good will for her from the judging panel was so strong that, despite her technical "elimination," she finished the season tied with Camden for the best report card of the finalists with three overall challenge victories — all of which were comedy- or performance-based, proving that she's adaptable to an audience.

Looking through Bosco's Instagram history, though, it's clear that she saved the more grotesque, monstrous, "demonic," edgy aesthetic for her looks outside the show, to a fault (see: corset-and-panty complaints). We'll hopefully see that side of her rear its head in her "show-stopping solo number" that Mama Ru teased the finalists would all be performing at the finale (Bosco's surely going to give us a less-anxious sex demon, as evidenced by her lip-sync that sent Jasmine home), but history stands in her way: No previously eliminated queen from the American version of Drag Race has ever returned to the competition to take the crown in the same season. It's a hell of a precedent to overcome, but the supportive base Bosco has amassed along the way assures she can tailor the healthy career ahead of her into a devilish heaven of her own making.

Will Angeria Paris VanMicheals win RuPaul's Drag Race season 14?

Angeria Paris VanMicheals at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 finale.

Angeria began Drag Race in ways queens can only dream of, cashing check (talent show) after check (slayed the ball), after check (won a second challenge by episode 4 after becoming the early narrator of the season!) at the bank of favorable public opinion. Many fans argued that she should've had three or even four challenge wins by the time the season hit its halfway mark, thanks to the way she fused polished, old-school drag glitz and pageantry with a spontaneous, uninhibited approach to performing and an infectiously hilarious personality.

At some point, Angeria's meteoric ascension entered its plateau era (cue me, shouting "Change your Tammie Brown Snatch Game around, Angeria! Change it around!"). She appeared slightly shaken by the bottom-seven lip-sync smackdown, performing just enough to save herself if not totally blowing the roof off the building the way she did on the talent show. And she never fully recovered (I still feel for her missed choreography in the "Catwalk" music video) until she hit the runway in the penultimate episode looking like she was about to convert the entire world to the Church of Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

Working against Angeria in the judges' eyes is her seeming decline in confidence as the season charged on, but in her corner is passionate support from a growing base of fans. Angeria is one of the most enjoyable personalities the show has ever seen, and easily the most watchable "actress" of season 14, even if it's (sometimes) for the wrong reasons (again, Miss Tammie Brown). With months of time to cool off and recharge, expect a spectacular showgirl number at the finale on par with the fiery side she showed in her "Bitch, I am from Sparta!" moment on episode 4. She might not take the crown, but just like she did for Camden upon entering the Werk Room, Angeria immediately captured viewers' hearts on first glance, and they've been (and will continue to be) enduringly devoted followers regardless of the outcome.

Will Lady Camden win RuPaul's Drag Race season 14?

Lady Camden at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 finale.

Britain's finest Folsom Fair leather scene-stealer trotted softly into the season 14 fold, making it to episode 7 before winning her first challenge and building up the best report card of any finalist still in the running with three victories — two of which occurred in the last three weeks of the regular competition, meaning Camden is hitting hard (winning the fan-favorite Rusical and music video challenges) at just the right time.

Camden's task heading into the finale will be to out-perform herself in ways we aren't expecting; she's proven that she has what Drag Race is looking for, across a wealth of varied challenges (roasting? dancing? acting? she can do it all), but we all know that, lately, the show tends to value crowning that extra bit of edge pushing the art form in new directions (at least as far as its own general audience is concerned), which brings me to...

Projected RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner: Willow Pill

Willow Pill at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 finale

It's tricky gauging the neck-and-neck race between Camden and Willow. Either of the two feels like the rightful winner, as both have succeeded this season for reasons eerily similar and vastly different. Both queens are show-stopping performers on stage, but on opposite ends of the spectrum — Camden wore her talents on her sleeve, giving grace and ferocity in ways that only a classically trained dancer can, but Willow wisely kept her seductive, slithering moves close to her chest until the contest called for her to use them, dropping jaws and easily besting her first lip-sync duel in the episode 11 smackdown that no one saw coming.

Again, Camden has a stronger track record than Willow, but that hasn't stopped wild-child queens with only a single victory under their belt (like Yvie Oddly who, strangely enough, is a close friend of Willow's) from taking it all. Judging by the look on RuPaul's face at the very first noodle of sauce-slathered spaghetti Willow plopped into a tub while Enya blared over the Main Stage during her talent show number, it's clear that how well Willow molded herself to appease Drag Race wasn't going to matter to the panel. She's just the right amount of weird to ignite RuPaul's still lingering hunger for renegade, counter-cultural drag (her house-head, mushroom, and nightmare monster looks are some of the best of all time — not to mention they brim with artistic messages), but she also knowingly (and effortlessly) leans into what's expected of her when needed (those silky, shimmying dance moves during her lip-sync smackdown will live in on our collective mind).

Though she may be quiet during the most explosive clashes in Untucked, Willow's got a whip-smart tongue and a wicked sense of humor she lets out in perfect bite-sized flashes, like when she revealed a certain lunch date between Jorgeous and Orion Story during the reading challenge, or quipped that she was getting a tattoo of Kornbread's broken ankle on her butt. Willow plays the game like a seasoned master in ways the show hasn't seen before: She sits back, takes it all in, and strikes for maximum impact.

For all of her undeniable talents that fans have fallen in love with, her single challenge win to date almost becomes an afterthought. Willow has garnered a following that's all but ensured she'll sell out any venue she books in the near future, whether it's to watch her throw food into a bathtub, groove to Luther Vandross, or just talk s--- on a microphone with two hands growing out of her head. Willow has proven she's not only able to dominate a competition, but transcend it through art that speaks to what drag can do both on and off a TV show — no matter the Angle you see it from.

Willow Pill's Angle shirt Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Find out which queen is named the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

