Mama Ru crowned a queen (and a Miss Congeniality) after some of the best finale lip-syncs in Drag Race her-story.

Willow Pill — not a big, but a Wiwwl Piwwl — is our big, herstory-making RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner.

After a wild batch of episodes filled with fantastically weird, brilliantly monstrous performances and killer runway looks, Mama Ru crowned the Denver-based drag oddity as the franchise's newest reigning superstar at the end of Friday night's grand finale, making her the first openly trans person to win the regular U.S., non-All Stars edition of the Emmy-winning American version of the global series.

RuPaul and 'Drag Race' season 14 winner Willow Pill. RuPaul and 'Drag Race' season 14 winner Willow Pill. | Credit: VH1

"I just really want to thank my family and my friends, and most of all I need to thank Kornbread's ankle," Willow said upon accepting the crown from RuPaul and season 13 winner Symone.

Willow won the longest season in Drag Race her-story after debuting two of the best lip-sync performances the show's annual season-closer has ever seen — the first of which was set to an original number titled "I Hate People," and saw the 27-year-old shimmy back and forth to a '90s house beat with molds of her own face perched on her shoulders and between her legs.

Following the elimination of fellow finalists Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, and Daya Betty, Willow returned to the stage for a final lip-sync smackdown against Britain-born showgirl Lady Camden. Soundtracked by Cher's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" ABBA cover, Willow began the set by side-stepping in an oversized pinstripe suit jacket, and ultimately tore the top off to reveal a giant pair of pants hiding underneath. She then stripped them off to reveal a figure-hugging body suit with thigh-high leggings, and finished the performance by writhing around on the ground alongside Camden (who attempted to channel her iconic Freddie Mercury fall-reveal from earlier this season, though she appeared to struggle with a second wig hiding under her first one).

In taking the crown, Willow also won the largest prize Drag Race has ever given, as she earned a $150,000 haul, while Camden finished with $50,000 as the runner-up. Her victory falls three years after her close friend and early-drag inspiration, Yvie Oddly (who's next set to appear on the all-winners All Stars 7 competition in May), won the same title on season 11 back in 2019.

Willow quickly became a fan-favorite competitor this year, for her oddball approach to the art form as well as her candor in discussing her experience in living with the kidney disease cystinosis.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Willow Pill speaks on coming out as trans. | Credit: VH1/World of Wonder

Joining Willow on the winner's podium during the finale was Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, who was presented with the Miss Congeniality sash (and a $10,000 check) by last year's congenial queen, Lala Ri, after she was forced to leave season 14 early due to an ankle injury.

"Kornbread and I are close in a way that I don't think social media or the internet will understand. We both have dark pasts, we're both struggling human beings who are just kind of sad, tragic drag queens together. [Laughs] We both have a ditzy, whimsical spirit to us in drag, but behind the veil it's dark sludge and disgusting rottenness," Willow previously told EW of her special bond to Kornbread, who got a tattoo of Willow on her thigh. "For her to get a tattoo of my whimsical side, it's beautiful."

