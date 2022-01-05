Watch the first act of a two-part premiere with Bosco, Kornbread Jeté, Kerri Colby, Orion Story, June Jambalaya, Willow Pill, and Alyssa Hunter reacting to each other's Werk Room entrances.

Consider us absolutely unfooled by the smooth taste of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14's stunning Werk Room entrances, because this year's crop of legendary ladies packs a personality punch equal to their fashionable excellence in EW's exclusive reveal of the premiere episode's first act.

The clip (below) introduces the first half of the 14-strong cast entering the Werk Room at the top of the two-part episode's debut. First in is Puerto Rico's Alyssa Hunter, who brandishes a bow and arrow (and an out-of-drag confessional look that will surely have fans, uh, talking) while discussing her dominance of the pageant circuit in her home region. Next is "demon queen" Bosco, who enters in a full-body polka dot number (described by Alyssa as an "angry Minnie Mouse") and calls herself "the skanky alternative girl from Seattle."

Kornbread then turns up the heat with her entrance, hitting no less than eight (yes, eight) poses, before season 11 winner Yvie Oddly's drag sister Willow Pill follows close behind in a hilariously satirical outfit that reads "ANGLE" instead of "ANGEL" — complete with a pair of wedge sandals that cause quite a ruckus and sunglasses that keep falling off her head ("sis, just put them in your purse, you're going to have to just let that spirit go," Kornbread advises).

Rounding out the cast is Kerri Colby, daughter of iconic pageant staple Sasha Colby, who rocks a lovely interpretation of the trans flag across her whole body (and hair!), June Jambalaya (who claims the "if Megan Thee Stallion and Phaedra Parks had a baby" identity quicker than anyone else in recorded history), and Orion Story, who walks in to the tune of an ear-splitting screech while she makes a very important call to RuPaul about her "car's extended warranty" via her tiny little cheeseburger phone.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 Werk Room entrances from the premiere episode! | Credit: VH1 (3)

Though it's only seven queens who make it into the Werk Room (and to the runway, performing in front of guest judge Lizzo) on the premiere, the first round teases one of the most exciting casts the show has ever seen — a sentiment that isn't lost on the queens, either.

"This season is full of f---ing weirdos," Bosco previously told EW of the new crop. "Every person on this season is, in their own right, a complete lunatic, and I think that manifested itself in one of the most surprising, twisty and turny seasons I've ever seen. If I remember this season how it happened, it sounds more like a fan fiction that someone wrote up, over an actual series of events."

Part one of the two-part RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the first seven Werk Room entrances above, and be sure to check out our full season 14 cast interview in the video at the top of this article.

