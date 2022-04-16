After a relatively tame season filled with sisterly bonding, soaring emotional moments, and light firecrackers (no explosive fireworks this year, outside of Willow Pill's Mirror, Mirror look ) tossed into the mix, the fiery RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 reunion was an easy, dramatic piww to swawwow.

From Alyssa Hunter demanding a check from RuPaul and Maddy Morphosis taking the Golden Boot award from Lala Ri to Jasmine Kennedie and Daya Betty continuing their on-camera clash (and Auntie Kerri Colby soothing the spirit of the room with her well-wishing wisdom), the reunion was a satisfying reminder that even close-knit families can cut each other deep — and they don't even have to say "JK, Kimora" to make it all better. Read on for a quick recap of the best moments from the Drag Race season 14 reunion, before Willow, Bosco, Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and Daya Betty compete for the crown on next Friday's finale.