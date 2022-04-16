The best RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 reunion moments: Kornbread's face, Jasmine and Daya's fight, and more
After a relatively tame season filled with sisterly bonding, soaring emotional moments, and light firecrackers (no explosive fireworks this year, outside of Willow Pill's Mirror, Mirror look) tossed into the mix, the fiery RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 reunion was an easy, dramatic piww to swawwow.
From Alyssa Hunter demanding a check from RuPaul and Maddy Morphosis taking the Golden Boot award from Lala Ri to Jasmine Kennedie and Daya Betty continuing their on-camera clash (and Auntie Kerri Colby soothing the spirit of the room with her well-wishing wisdom), the reunion was a satisfying reminder that even close-knit families can cut each other deep — and they don't even have to say "JK, Kimora" to make it all better. Read on for a quick recap of the best moments from the Drag Race season 14 reunion, before Willow, Bosco, Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, and Daya Betty compete for the crown on next Friday's finale.
- Kornbread wore a top inspired by a meme made by the author of this article.
- After Orion Story said it feels odd having people recognize her in public, Lady Camden joked: "They're like, 'Hey, Kelly Mantle, is that you?'"
- Discussing her "crushing" early exit due to an ankle injury, Kornbread said she wishes she stuck around for the rest of the competition. "Maybe Snatch Game would've been better," she joked, to which DeJa Skye responded with a loud "YEYAH!"
- As Kornbread explained that "the rest of the girls would have conversations about" Jasmine Kennedie's talkative energy behind their sister's back — and touched on her hilarious mid-season irritation over the New York City queen's penchant for interrupting her — Jasmine hilariously tried to chime in to voice her thanks for the candor. "You still cut me off and I live for it," Kornbread said.
- Daya Betty, Jasmine, and Jorgeous also hashed out their multi-episode frustrations, though Daya dug her heels in and said that, while she's sorry for the way she delivered her opinions about Jasmine and Jorgeous consistently placing in the bottom, her opinions remain unchanged and she's glad she said them. For context, she attempted to compare the situation to a nervous school student taking a science test, to which Jorgeous hilariously quipped: "I didn't do none of that."
- Jasmine then showed us why she was seated a noticeable distance away from the other girls when she got up out of her seat to yell at Daya from across the room. "Let's talk about the after bulls---, because she hasn't talked to me at all since f---ing filming," Jasmine claimed. "I don't know anything about you, so we're not sisters in the sense where we kiki. Unlike everybody else, I don't know s--- about you, so when you're coming at me not having any f---ing problem with what you're saying but still haven't taken accountability for what you said is bulls---."
- Auntie Kerri Colby stepped in to calm the children, however, using the most hilarious made-up word to point out that "Daya has gotten, landslidedly, the most unfair amount of hate in terms of death threats and people wishing her not well" out of anyone on the season. "You have to cut her a little bit of slack, she did show redemption."
- Lightening the mood, RuPaul asked Alyssa Hunter if she enjoyed being the trade of the season, which, being a genius, she turned into a business transaction: "Do you have my check?" she asked Ru.
- Angeria Paris VanMicheals revealed that Ariana Grande has been shipping her and Lady Camden in her DMs, and extended an invitation for the singer to join The Church of St. Angeria as a pastor to officiate their wedding. The pair have teased a budding relationship in the past (including on EW's last Quick Drag interview with Angeria), and Camden admitted that she was "excited to spend some more time with Angeria to figure this out" for the future. "I'm not opposed to anything, I'm really not," Angeria finished, turning her attention towards Ru. "I got one question: Mama, will you be in the wedding?" (RuPaul joked, but maybe not really, that she would if Angeria put "40 G's in the Prada bag" for her.)
- Speaking of romance — and alleged booty licking, thanks to Willow Pill's hilarious read during the library challenge — Jorgeous came clean (for the second time, after first doing so in EW's exit interview) about her crush on Orion, which began when she saw the Michigan-based performer's mullet hiding under her wig for the first time. "There was a little showmance that we did have going on behind the scenes," she recalled, with Kornbread remembering seeing the duo hold hands between the seats in the van that carted the queens between the set and their hotel during production.
- DeJa's beloved shoulder pads runway finally got the collective toot from the cast it has deserved for weeks.
- Orion tried to tell Kerri that her Jennifer Lopez dress — the same remix garment based on the actress' iconic '90s Versace dress that Lopez revived at Milan Fashion Week in 2019 — wasn't "original" and felt "off-the-rack," but Kerri clapped back: "Did you see the tag on it? Yes it f---ing was!"
- Willow expressed deep admiration for Kornbread — especially the tattoo of her likeness that Kornbread got on her thigh. "I love it so much, it's so dear to my heart, and I'm going to get her broken ankle on my ass," she said.
- Maddy Morphosis — the first cisgender, heterosexual man to compete on Drag Race — stressed that her goal has "never been saying everyone should do drag" with regards to potentially inspiring more straight, cis men to participate in the art form. "I think a lot of people shouldn't do drag," she continued. "Drag is rooted in queer culture and queer history, it's a queer art form, and if you're remotely homophobic, you have to work on yourself first. Men should explore their femininity. So many bad things come from toxic masculinity: homophobia, transphobia. I'm not going to change the world, I'm not going to be what brings the dam down, I'm just going to be another crack in it."
- Jasmine spoke more about her decision to come out as trans on national television during season 14, recalling the elation of feeling like she could "finally" be herself, with help and praise also coming from Kerri's influence. "I'm happy to say that everything has gone where I want it to go with my relationship, with my family, with everything, but I'm happy it's done, because I have finally started being ok with where I'm at as a person. I'm still processing it. But holy f---, I put myself out there in a way I don't think I ever knew I could," she said. "I'm happy I said it because I don't have to live in fear of it anymore."
- Bosco said her decision to come out after filming has given her "so much support from the fans," and even small actions — such as people correcting others using incorrect pronouns — have been "so helpful" on her journey. Maddy joked: "They say like, 'No, she bombed Snatch Game."
- Kornbread opened up about her transition as well, describing it as "not the easiest" process while she struggled with how to discuss it with her family. "I was afraid to do it on the show because I hadn't talked to anybody in my family yet. I had to get home and deal with that," said Kornbread. "It was very tough in the beginning, but I had to do it. I couldn't preach about loving myself if I wasn't truly loving myself and being open about it."
- Reigning Miss Congeniality Lala Ri returned to present the Golden Boot Award — which she won for her horrifically iconic Bag Ball look from season 13 — to Maddy and Daddy Morphosis for the Glamazon Prime runway.
- Before asking the final five contestants — Willow, Bosco, Camden, Angeria, and Daya — about their best and worst moments from the season, RuPaul wrapped up the reunion by opening the library for the queens who were eliminated prior to the reading challenge. There's no doubt that Kornbread stole the show with her read about DeJa: "Everyone in the season said you're helpful, you do everything for them, you remind them of Jesus. You and Jesus have something in common: You both have 12 followers."
The RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1. Catch up on recaps from the episodes (featuring interviews with the cast) on the EW's BINGE podcast feed below.
