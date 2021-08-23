RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 has been renewed at VH1 alongside season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race is back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back on VH1 for season 14!

The network announced Monday it has renewed the main series for season 14, the popular post-show companion program Untucked for more episodes, and the RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race for season 2 — all of which will again air on VH1 (which previously aired seasons 9 through 13). The franchise's All Stars 6 made the jump from VH1 to the new Paramount+ streaming service earlier this year.

RuPaul, Rupaul's Celebrity Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to VH1 for season 14 and 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' season 2. | Credit: RuPaul; VH1

Season 14 follows VH1's successful broadcast of season 13, which began with the series' largest-ever collective audience of 1.3 million viewers thanks to a six-network simulcast premiere in January, and ended in April with the crowning of Symone as the champion.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 1 debuted in the summer of 2020, and saw stars like entertainment icon Vanessa Williams, Schitt's Creek actor Dustin Milligan, singer Alex Newell, and Younger's Nico Tortorella receiving drag makeovers from Alyssa Edwards, Monét X Change, Nina West, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and more.

"I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens — past, present and future — that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories," host and executive producer RuPaul said of the renewal. "Through love, light, and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination."

The news comes on the (bedazzled) heels of the global franchise's 11 overall Emmy nominations this year, including another for five-time Outstanding Host winner RuPaul. Production company World of Wonder rapidly expanded the series around the world over the last 12 months, with iterations in Canada, Holland, Australia, Spain, Italy, and the Philippines joining pre-existing installments in Thailand, Chile, and the United Kingdom.

A premiere date for both RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 has yet to be announced.

