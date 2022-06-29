Drag Race season 14 queens reveal their makeover challenge plans, from bug tongues to demons
- TV Show
If you stay painted, fresh, and fabulous, you ain't got to get made over — at least on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, which became the first-ever regular season of the Emmy-winning show to not feature the makeover challenge. But, that doesn't mean the contestants didn't have creative visions for how they wanted the fan-favorite segment to go down.
In EW's exclusive Awardist roundtable video above, the self-proclaimed "Trantastic Five" — including Kerri Colby, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, and season winner Willow Pill — reveal their plans for makeovers, including intense preparation that saw Willow putting bugs on a prosthetic tongue and Kornbread having the same outfit made in four different sizes to accommodate for the body types of potential partners.
Read on for a full breakdown from each queen on who they would have partnered with if assigned to make over a queen from this season — and how they would've transformed them — if RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 had a makeover challenge. Watch them describe their plans starting at around the 1:14:40 mark in the video above.
Jasmine Kennedie
"From the beginning, I wanted Kornbread…. Because I could paint you padge down. Swoop 'do, all the gigs!"
Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté
"I had my entire family resemblance planned out…. My thing was going to be a whole storyline. It's funny that [Willow] did the 'help me' on the house, it was going to be one person very pink, very pretty, smiling, there was going to be this whole demonic looking black pajama getup, and then turn around and the person with the demon-esque looking one was going to have 'help me' on the back, because the person in pink was the one stressing everyone out. I got the same costume made in four different sizes, because I was like, girl, I don't know how to sew, that wasn't my thing, I could do very minimum, so I was like, okay, I'll get something that's adjustable for this body type, this body type, so I got it in four different sizes to smack it on somebody…. I would've picked June [Jambalaya] because June's face looks like mine. Ain't put shit on June. It would've been so easy."
Bosco
"I wanted to put [Angeria Paris VanMicheals] in drag, just because I think she'd look sickening with my eyebrows. I'd want Kerri to paint me, because I want to see what the softening looks like."
Kerri Colby
"That was the challenge I was looking the most forward to because I love makeup. I was a makeup artist before I did drag, so I was looking forward to all the girls because I love seeing my face on people. I was totally ready for Kornbread, I was also ready for Angie. Whoever, I was like, let me just turn you into the ultimate trantasy."
Willow Pill
"I really wanted to get Kerri, because I had these two 1950s garden party outfits, one had the eyes popping out like Jim Carrey-style, and one had a huge, long, disgusting tongue, and they had bugs all over them."
Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul is available online or wherever magazines are sold.
Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.
Related content:
- Drag Race season 14's 'Trantastic 5' reunite to talk chaos, clashes, and secrets of their her-storic run
- Bosco's wings broke, Jasmine's hair was late: Drag Race season 14 queens reveal wild stories behind their finale looks
- Kathy Najimy offered to call RuPaul to recommend Kornbread for Drag Race on Hocus Pocus 2 set
- Kornbread reveals how Maddy Morphosis helped her through a second ankle injury after RuPaul's Drag Race
- Watch Drag Race stars Kerri Colby and Kornbread do their Snatch Game characters we never got to see
- Kornbread planned to come out as trans to a photo of her young self if she stayed on Drag Race
- Drag Race stars Willow Pill and Kornbread clarify that they're not 'quitting drag' any time soon
Episode Recaps
- Drag Race season 14 queens reveal their makeover challenge plans, from bug tongues to demons
- William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti find a bizarre mystery on vacation in The Resort trailer
- See first photos of Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Star Wars experiences aboard Disney Wish cruise
- Original Thackery Binx voice actor not returning as black cat for Hocus Pocus 2
Comments