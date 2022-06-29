Willow Pill, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, Kerri Colby, and Kornbread break down what they would have done for the makeover challenge on Drag Race season 14.

If you stay painted, fresh, and fabulous, you ain't got to get made over — at least on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, which became the first-ever regular season of the Emmy-winning show to not feature the makeover challenge. But, that doesn't mean the contestants didn't have creative visions for how they wanted the fan-favorite segment to go down.

RuPaul's Drag Race EW interview 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 queens reveal what they would have done for the makeover challenge. | Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Read on for a full breakdown from each queen on who they would have partnered with if assigned to make over a queen from this season — and how they would've transformed them — if RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 had a makeover challenge. Watch them describe their plans starting at around the 1:14:40 mark in the video above.

Jasmine Kennedie

"From the beginning, I wanted Kornbread…. Because I could paint you padge down. Swoop 'do, all the gigs!"

Jasmine Kennedie 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jasmine Kennedie came out as trans on 'Untucked' | Credit: VH1

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté

"I had my entire family resemblance planned out…. My thing was going to be a whole storyline. It's funny that [Willow] did the 'help me' on the house, it was going to be one person very pink, very pretty, smiling, there was going to be this whole demonic looking black pajama getup, and then turn around and the person with the demon-esque looking one was going to have 'help me' on the back, because the person in pink was the one stressing everyone out. I got the same costume made in four different sizes, because I was like, girl, I don't know how to sew, that wasn't my thing, I could do very minimum, so I was like, okay, I'll get something that's adjustable for this body type, this body type, so I got it in four different sizes to smack it on somebody…. I would've picked June [Jambalaya] because June's face looks like mine. Ain't put shit on June. It would've been so easy."

Kornbread Kornbread says she won't return to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: VH1

Bosco

"I wanted to put [Angeria Paris VanMicheals] in drag, just because I think she'd look sickening with my eyebrows. I'd want Kerri to paint me, because I want to see what the softening looks like."

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen Bosco comes out as trans. | Credit: VH1

Kerri Colby

"That was the challenge I was looking the most forward to because I love makeup. I was a makeup artist before I did drag, so I was looking forward to all the girls because I love seeing my face on people. I was totally ready for Kornbread, I was also ready for Angie. Whoever, I was like, let me just turn you into the ultimate trantasy."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Kerri Colby on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: VH1

Willow Pill

"I really wanted to get Kerri, because I had these two 1950s garden party outfits, one had the eyes popping out like Jim Carrey-style, and one had a huge, long, disgusting tongue, and they had bugs all over them."

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 winner Willow Pill. | Credit: VH1

