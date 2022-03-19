The LaLaPaRuza sent a surprising contestant home after multiple lip-sync duels against her season 14 sisters.

The drama mama of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 exited the competition in fittingly theatrical fashion.

After establishing herself as one half of season 14's lip-sync assassination squad alongside Jorgeous, New York City-based performer Jasmine Kennedie's Drag Race moment came to an end Friday night, after she lost three consecutive matchups on the Main Stage as part of the LaLaPaRuza smackdown between last week's seven bottom-placing queens.

Mama Ru introduced the tournament as punishment for the group's collective performance in last week's Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge, which saw only one queen — DeJa Skye as recording artist Lil Jon — excel in the judges' eyes, prompting an all-out song-and-dance duel between the seven remaining contestants to determine the next eliminee.

The episode began with Daya Betty and Jasmine clashing over the former's feelings about a second consecutive week without an elimination, which Jasmine attempted to strategically carry over into the smackdown in choosing to go against Daya in the night's first matchup. She ultimately lost the first round (soundtracked by Aretha Franklin's "Respect"), which sent her to the next round to go up against one of the other three first-bout lip-sync losers Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden, and Bosco.

Bosco (versus Camden) and Jasmine (versus Angeria) lost the second battles as well, leading to a final showdown to Diana Ross' "Swept Away," which a visibly shaken — but not stirred beyond repair — Bosco emerged with the win over Jasmine, who did not have the life-saving golden chocolate bar and sashayed away for good.

With a total of six lip-syncs under her belt (including three prior battles against Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, and Maddy Morphosis), Jasmine falls just behind the record for most lip-syncs during a single season of Drag Race, which stands at seven — first set by Symone and Kandy Muse on season 13, then tied by Silky Nutmeg Ganache on All Stars 6.

